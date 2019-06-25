TeacherLock® Announces Strategic Alliance with the National Latino Peace Officers Association

FITCHBURG, Mass., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Defcon Products, LLC, manufacturer of the TeacherLock® lockdown device announces a mutually agreed upon alliance with the NLPOA. TeacherLock is a patent-pending temporary barricade which is designed to quickly lock down a classroom. TeacherLock allows authorized persons to quickly lock a classroom door and meets key requirements which help to ensure life safety by improving ease of use and speed of deployment.

TeacherLock Device

The NLPOA began in 1972 with a mission to eliminate prejudice and discrimination in the Criminal Justice System, provide support and advocacy for personal and professional development to its members, to prevent and reduce juvenile delinquency, lessen community tension through awareness and role modeling, and bridge the gap between the Latino community and the police. The NLPOA has grown to 46 Chapters throughout the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

"Protecting children and educators in our schools is a win/win for us all. We recommend TeacherLock as a swift and cost effective method to temporarily lock a classroom door from inside the classroom," commented Roy Garivey, V.P. NLPOA

"There is nothing more precious than our children and TeacherLock provides school educators and administrators with the ability to place students under imminent threat in a safer environment until public safety officials are able to arrive. Every second counts and we are honored to partner with TeacherLock," commented Cindy M. Rodriguez, President, NLPOA.

"We are honored and delighted with the alliance between TeacherLock and the NLPOA," commented Salvatore Emma, CEO of Defcon Products, LLC.

Defcon Products, developed TeacherLock from the results of hundreds of interviews with teachers. "Teachers are our first responders, yet they are not adequately trained for high stress situations such as an active shooter event," added Mr. Emma. "When the time comes to quickly lock down, a teacher can become easily confused and disoriented, losing fine motor skills. Unlike a traditional keyed lock set, the TeacherLock key works very well under stress. Egress is intuitive, requiring no special training and exit is conspicuous and fast."

