TeacherLock® II / SaberLock™ II Provide Instant Lockdown and Code Compliance in 50 States

FITCHBURG, Mass., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Defcon Products, LLC, manufacturer of the TeacherLock / SaberLock lockdown device is pleased to announce today that it has added TeacherLock II (TL-II) and SaberLock II (SL-II) to its family of emergency lockdown devices.

Following the recent increase in active shooter incidents around the country, TeacherLock was designed to meet the needs of school staff to quickly and effectively lock down a classroom in the event of an emergency. TeacherLock enables a teacher or authorized person to quickly prevent or delay access by intruders. TeacherLock is exponentially faster to deploy than barricade devices, saving critical time in situations where every second counts. SaberLock leverages Defcon's lockdown technology with a brand built for workplace environments such as medical facilities and corporate offices.

Salvatore Emma, Vice President of Operations commented, "TeacherLock II was engineered to address building and fire code requirements in those states which require a single operation to unlatch and unlock the door in a fire emergency. TeacherLock II retains the ease of use, speed, life safety, and affordability of its sister product. We will be offering both products to suit the specific needs of districts around the country."

The TeacherLock/SaberLock brand of emergency lockdown devices feature:

Intuitive locking - no fumbling with a traditional key

Heads-up, instant deployment, and a single-handed operation so the teacher can attend to students

Bully Proof – only authorized individuals control the door

First responders can open the door with a special key

A single operation of moving the door's lever simultaneously unlocks and unlatches

ADA compliant

Building and Fire Code compliant in 50 states

Certified to UL10B, UL10C, NFPA252, CAN/ULC S104

Selected and endorsed by two former US Secret Service Special Agents

Preferred by Law Enforcement Officers around the US

Approved by Fire Marshals and Fire Chiefs

The TeacherLock Classroom Lockdown Device does not rely on a traditional key which is considered by safety experts to be ineffective in an active shooter emergency.

Defcon Products, developed TeacherLock from the results of hundreds of interviews with teachers and first responders. "Teachers are our first responders, yet they are not adequately trained for high stress situations such as an active shooter event," added Mr. Emma. "When the time comes to immediately lock down, a teacher can become easily confused and disoriented, losing fine motor skills. Unlike a traditional keyed lock set, the TeacherLock key works very well under stress. Egress is intuitive, requiring no special training and exit is conspicuous and fast."

