TeacherLock® is Approved by Utah State Fire Marshal Following Evaluation of "All After-Market Door Locking Devices"

FITCHBURG, Mass., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Defcon Products, LLC, manufacturer of the TeacherLock® / SaberLock™ lockdown device is pleased to announce today that its unique lockdown device has been evaluated by the Utah State Fire Marshal's office and has been found to be compliant with Utah State Fire and Building Regulations.

TeacherLock.Com Classroom LockDown Device

An excerpt from the Utah State Fire Marshal's Office Memorandum states: "The Utah State Fire Marshal's Office (SFMO) has evaluated all after-market door locking devices and barricade devices to determine whether the application of those locks could be approved under the statutory criteria. Until recently, all such devices were found to have one or more deficiencies, and none were approved for use in the State."

Salvatore Emma, VP Operations commented: "We are pleased to announce that TeacherLock® has been identified as compliant with the Utah State Building and Fire Regulations and is approved for use in the great State of Utah."

"We see this as a trend among State Fire and Building Officials who recognize that devices like TeacherLock need to be considered as an effective and affordable alternative for keeping classrooms safe," added Mr. Emma.

The TeacherLock Classroom Lockdown Device does not rely on a traditional key which is considered by safety experts to be ineffective in an active shooter emergency.

Defcon Products, developed TeacherLock from the results of hundreds of interviews with teachers and first responders. "Teachers are our first responders, yet they are not adequately trained for high stress situations such as an active shooter event" added Mr. Emma. "When the time comes to immediately lock down, a teacher can become easily confused and disoriented, losing fine motor skills. Unlike a traditional keyed lock set, the TeacherLock key works very well under stress. Egress is intuitive, requiring no special training and exit is conspicuous and fast."

