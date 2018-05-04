TeacherPlanBook.com Appoints Jackie Pons as Senior Vice President, Business Development

SHIRLEY, N.Y., May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- TeacherPlanBook.com, a New York-based company that develops cloud-based software to improve schools, has announced that Jackie Pons has been appointed Senior Vice President, Business Development.

According to Marc Leibowitz, co-founder and CEO, Mr. Pons brings unparalleled education and business development experience to the company. "Jackie is an award-winning school superintendent and the founder of a multi-million-dollar business. This is an extremely unique combination of skills and experience. He has been a teacher, principal and district superintendent in Florida. This means he has an inside understanding of what TeacherPlanBook.com is working to accomplish: better teaching, better learning and better schools. His knowledge of the education space and ability to identify the value of analytics provides great insight to the company and its clients. We are extremely happy that he has joined our team."

Mr. Pons has been an assistant principal, principal and superintendent at various schools in Florida. As superintendent of Leon County Schools in Tallahassee, from 2006-2016, he led more than 75 administrative departments and over 40 separate school facilities and programs. His key achievements included increasing the overall graduation rate by 18 percent, with African-American graduation rate increasing 25.2 percent during the same period. His school district earned an A or B designation within the state of 9 of the 10 years he was superintendent, with recognition by the Florida Department of Education as a "high-performing school district" during his tenure. He recruited more than 1,000 mentors within the community to assist students with education issues, as well as helping them remain on the path to success through creation of the "Sit Down for Kids" campaign. Additionally, he spearheaded an energy conservation program that saved the district $9.2 million. Earlier, as principal of Deerlake Middle School, he propelled the school to distinction as one of only 14 schools nationally to earn the Blue Ribbon of Distinction award. In addition, he received "Principal of the Year" award in 2000.

After serving a decade as Superintendent of Leon County Schools, Mr. Pons has worked as a Faculty Administrator at Florida A & M University Developmental Research School in Tallahassee and founded USA Educational Consulting Services.

"I cannot express how pleased I am to join TeacherPlanBook.com," said Mr. Pons. "The company is offering solutions that are essential to improving education – and are not available anywhere else. I am particularly excited about TPB Learning Analytics, which provides school administrators with real-time data, with actionable intelligence, in a way that they have never before seen. I am excited to present TeacherPlanBook.com's products to the superintendents that I know will benefit from them."

Mr. Pons can be reached at (850) 544-0178, Jackie.Pons@TeacherPlanBook.com.

TeacherPlanBook.com is a New York-based company that offers products to improve what the entire educational ecosystem, from lesson planning and grading for teachers to analysis for administrators. The company's products help administrators help their teachers maximize their time planning and teaching... and provide data to both administrators and teachers that can help them improve their classrooms, their schools, their learning ecosystems.

TeacherPlanBook.com provides cloud-based tools easy enough for even technophobes to learn quickly. The products are the most effective tools available to make administrators more knowledgeable and teachers more effective. Together, TeacherPlanBook.com's products form the basis for plans that can improve test scores and school performance at all grade levels. Contact 631-801-6159, sales@teacherplanbook.com www.teacherplanbook.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teacherplanbookcom-appoints-jackie-pons-as-senior-vice-president-business-development-300638580.html

SOURCE TeacherPlanBook.com