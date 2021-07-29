Teachers and parents, skip the stores! Shop UniKeep's American-made school organization supplies, available now.

"UniKeep offers a variety of high-quality document and school supply organizational products that are available right now, no waiting at www.unikeep.com . Teachers and parents don't have to hunt all over for durable supplies that will last through the school year," said Michele Cole, President of UniKeep.

In addition to durability, UniKeep paper organizing supplies offer 100% acid-free materials that won't harm contents and protects against spills and dirt, making them ideal for classroom use.

"Teachers love our products because they hold up to constant classroom use. Parents appreciate the 'one-and-done' organizational system that UniKeep provides," said Cole.

When used together, UniKeep fully-enclosed, case style three-ring binders and clear page protectors function as complete storage systems that organize and protect homework assignments, reports, projects, awards and school event memorabilia.

Unique UniKeep case-style binders snap closed to prevent loss and damage to contents. Available in standard, mini and large format sizes, the binders feature a clear overlay for easy customization and reuse. Colors include black, white and clear.

UniKeep clear page protectors are made in many sizes to fit standard 8.5" x 11", legal, A5 mini and tabloid 8.5" x 17" documents. Standard size holders feature primary colored and pastel colored edges and top and side-loading pockets.

UniKeep page protectors fit standard three and five-ring binders and mini binders. Use them for student reports, homework and classroom projects. They also protect photos, artwork and other colorful documents without messy ink transfer and sticking together.

All UniKeep products are made in the USA using 100% recyclable and reusable materials. They can be purchased on www.unikeep.com or on Amazon.

About UniKeep

If you have a creative project or hobby, look to UniKeep, a brand of Univenture, an American manufacturing company. Our binders and products are available in a full line of styles and sizes, for everything creative and organizational, for school, work and home.

