Teachers Can Apply for CenturyLink Technology Grants

MONROE, La., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) believes in improving lives and connecting communities, and, as part of its commitment to those efforts, has announced that applications are now being accepted for the CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation's Teachers and Technology grant program. Launched in 2008, the program has awarded more than $11 million in grants. With education at the forefront of the Foundation's focus, the program is designed to help teachers bring technology into their respective classrooms to inspire and motivate students.

Franklinton High School in Franklinton, NC, received a CenturyLink Teachers and Technology grant for a project titled DesignEdge Skills for Today’s Advanced Manufacturing Workplace.

To apply, teachers should visit www.centurylink.com/teachersandtechnology and complete an online application before midnight (Eastern) Jan. 12, 2020.

"CenturyLink understands how important it is to provide innovative technology in the classroom, because leading edge technology can make the learning experience for students so much more valuable," said Stephanie Calhoun, CenturyLink vice president of talent management. "It is an honor to help build the future workforce by elevating the ability of our dedicated educators to teach their students science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) concepts in their daily school lives."

Eligibility for grants of up to $5,000 extends to all pre-K through 12th grade teachers in public, private and/or charter schools located in either a CenturyLink residential service area or a corporate location in the United States (Ouachita Parish, La.; Johnson County, Kan.; Tulsa County, Okla. or St. Louis County, Mo.).

Key Facts

. Grant winners – ranging from $500 to $5,000 per award – will be announced between April 1 and May 15, 2020 .

to per award – will be announced . For the 2018-2019 school year, over 1,300 grant applications were submitted and 179 grants were awarded based on each project's overall innovation and anticipated positive impact on student achievement in the classroom.

A list of last year's winning grants can be found here. Examples of winning grants include the use of robots, SMARTBoards and drones.

CenturyLink service is neither required nor considered in the review of applications.

About the CenturyLink Foundation

The CenturyLink Clarke M. Williams Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to contributing to endeavors that improve the well-being and overall quality of life for people throughout CenturyLink's communities. Named after CenturyLink's founder, Clarke M. Williams, the Foundation is endowed by CenturyLink to support initiatives that encourage our employees to use their time, talents and resources to strengthen the communities in which they live and work.

