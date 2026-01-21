Teachers Deserve Support Traversing Uncharted Educational-Emotional Environment

Mindiful® is here to help teachers with an actionable supportive solution.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers across the US and globally are experiencing an ever-demanding and evolving educational environment. With uncertain resources and increasing expectations, teachers are simply not receiving the necessary support to meet new emotional demands in the classroom. Mindful® www.Mindiful.Education has created an initiative to put kids and educators first in social-emotional learning regardless of background, zip code, or budget to help.

Mindiful®'s Social Emotional Learning Program, "Introduction to Mindiful®-ness" available free of cost to all educators.

Teachers have long been society's greatest asset, nurturing the young minds of tomorrow. We all fondly remember impactful educators who supported us and transformed learning into empowering exploration. However, now educators are being pushed well past their defined job descriptions as unprecedented emotional demands affect our youth and educators themselves.

Current articles/statements on the state of children's mental health:

" The mental health of US children and adolescents is in crisis ." [1]

." [1] "We don't have a classroom management problem. We have a youth mental-health crisis that teachers are being asked to handle . [2]

. [2] '" We are left to fend for ourselves": understanding why teachers struggle to support students' mental health.' [3]

Recognizing this ever-growing, multi-faceted issue and wishing to aid, Mindiful® Kids' Social Emotional Education for All was created to help provide support to educators and families with a scalable solution free of cost.

Mindiful® helps by providing a new option for some much-needed support. They provide resources and tools to all children, including an entire comprehensive SEL Educational Program, APP, and Video Series available on www.Mindiful.Education and YouTube @MindifulTube .

What Mindiful® offers:

Original puppet-led edu-tainment videos (YouTube @MindifulTube )

) Complementary, universally-accessible software (Mindiful® app)

A free SEL education program designed for use by any school, regardless of budget ( www.Mindiful.Education )

) Resources for parents, teachers, and mental health professionals looking for accessible ways to introduce emotional wellness to children

Mindiful® gives the foundational star-ting point to developing a child's proactive emotional journey. Imagine lessons that unfold like living pages from your favorite (and silly!) childhood storybook. From paper bag puppets to classroom passports and calendars, educators have un-budgetary-restricted access to the materials they need to fit any classroom.

Transforming screen time into a beneficial opportunity for children to explore their emotions, Mindiful® software (app) provides complementary access to fundamental mental health exercises and tools, turning screen time into a positive application.

Discover Mindiful®'s videos YouTube ( @MindifulTube ):

Learn breathing techniques with Little Bird and Grey Bird.

Swing through a jungle of moods with the Monkeys Boop and Marty.

Stretch out your mind, body, and imagination with Steve the Sloth.

Travel to a relaxing colorful sensory oasis with Puddles the Frog, Grace the Gecko, and Snorey the Snake.

Follow Starling through the cloud islands and journal in the stars!

Mindiful® is not a replacement for therapists, educators, caregivers, or other SEL programs, nor can it single-handedly fix the crisis at hand. However, Mindiful® can provide support and fill the great need in between. By providing a vital option as a caring place to start, as well as leveling the barrier to entry to access to resources for all, Mindiful® creates an option where there otherwise is not.

Though the challenges will continue, and more research and support are desperately needed for our teachers and youth, Mindiful® is aiding in the mission to support Children's Mental Health. "I wish I had this when I was a kid," is what is heard whenever someone experiences Mindiful®, here to help teachers and kids with much-deserved support.

