Teachers, Looking to Improve Your Lessons? RobotLAB Offers You a Hand… a Robotic Hand!

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning educational robotics company, RobotLAB, announces today the release of four new curricula on its online learning platform – Engage! K12, for the DoBot Robotic Arm.

This user-friendly and multifunctional robotic arm is a state-of-the-art solution for implementing hands-on engineering, CTE and computer science classes. It helps students prepare for their careers and college readiness as it brings real-world implementation of the concepts being taught. It can be programmed using multiple coding languages such as Python, Java, C# and C++ as well through a blockly-based graphical programming interface for beginners.

"The robotic arm is really 5 robots in 1!" Said Samantha Baker, curriculum designer and product hacker at RobotLAB. "The array of attachments and the huge selection of apps to control and program it means it can be adapted to so many classes and ability levels, also the teacher resources on Engage!K12 allow any teacher to include engineering concepts in their classroom, regardless of their experience level."

RobotLAB's online learning platform Engage! K12 now offers more than 50 engaging instruction-hours across four courses. The different lesson plans are aligned with Common Core and NGSS standards, and are designed for teachers, by teachers. The lessons cover Computer Science, Engineering, Collaborative Problem-Solving and Creative Thinking. The use of the robotic arm in these lessons is an integration of programming, mechanics, electronics, and automation. It's a great STEM teaching aid that reinforces knowledge across multiple subjects and engaging the students.

The lessons put to use the five different attachments that come with the Dobot Advanced Educational Pack: A Gripper, Vacuum Suction Cap, 3D Printing head, Laser Engraver and a drawing tool. All in a classroom and educational context, that truly engages the students.

Educators can create a free account on Engage! K12, and start using the lessons immediately. They can assign activities to students, and track their progress on the included dashboard. Each teacher can invite unlimited number of students to participate in the lessons.

Founded more than a decade ago, RobotLAB is the premier educational-robotics company. The company's innovative use of robots in the classroom was recognized by prominent organizations and won the company multiple awards such as the Best EdTech Company (SxSWEdu), the Gold in education category (Edison Awards), a Game Changer award (RoboBusiness) Best STEM tool (EdTech Digest), and many more. Trusted by educators in more than 2,500 schools, RobotLAB is the leader in the educational-robotics market, ensuring schools' investment in technology won't be wasted. Its flagship product, Engage! K12 is designed to engage students and help them master the skills they need in order to ensure career and college readiness while developing 21st-century skills.

