Teachers of Tomorrow Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Uplifting New Generations of Educators

HOUSTON, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers of Tomorrow (ToT), a leading Educator Preparation Program (EPP), is proudly marking its 20th Anniversary throughout 2025. ToT has certified more than 85,000 teachers over its long history and is the nation's largest teacher certification program.

"Teaching is the most powerful investment in the future. Each time a teacher enters the classroom, they shape lives, families and communities," said Dr. Heath Morrison, CEO of Teachers of Tomorrow.

ToT's work is vital as school districts nationwide face teacher shortages, leading to more uncertified teachers in classrooms. Research shows that uncertified teachers result in lost student learning, they also leave the profession at higher rates, increasing pressure and burnout among remaining staff. Districts are increasingly turning to ToT to recruit and train qualified educators.

Teachers of Tomorrow recently reaffirmed its commitment to quality preparation through a quiet but substantial transformation. In 2021, ToT was acquired by The Rise Fund, a mission-driven investment fund. The Rise Fund hired Dr. Heath Morrison, a three-time school superintendent and former National Superintendent of the Year, to lead ToT's transformation as CEO.

Through an investment in student support, curriculum, test preparation, and ongoing quality improvements, these efforts proved successful. Recently, ToT had nearly perfect results in a compliance and accreditation review with the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

In addition, TEA's latest accountability data shows that ToT graduates have the best 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year retention rates of the top 3 EPPs in Texas. This is a crucial measure of teacher preparedness and is vital to district efforts to combat the teacher shortage.

Further confirming the ToT's quality, a recent study by Texas State University's REDEE Center found that new teachers from ToT had student growth in math and English on par with traditional college student teachers, and higher than other alternative certification programs in Texas.

ToT stands firm in its commitment to excellence as it looks ahead to the next 20 years – pursuing their mission of ensuring that every child has a qualified, certified teacher in their classroom.

About Teachers of Tomorrow

Teachers of Tomorrow has trained over 85,000 certified teachers nationwide and is the largest alternative teacher certification program nationwide. Their alumni have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Texas Association of School Administrators (TASA) Teacher of the Year.

Contact:

Alice Claiborne, 713-865-6342

[email protected]

SOURCE Teachers of Tomorrow