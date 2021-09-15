Teachers Pay Teachers's Easel Activities Awarded A Research-based Design Product Certification By Digital Promise

This certification serves as a rigorous, reliable signal for administrators that Easel's tools are rooted in research and built to support powerful instructional practices, like differentiation and timely feedback. TpT submitted research to Digital Promise that pointed to how Easel Activities' design correlates with how students learn.

"Easel by TpT has provided teachers with the chance to quickly find ready-to-go digital resources that work best for their classroom," said Joe Holland, CEO of TpT. "This product is a prime example of our mission: to provide teachers with what they need to teach at their best. We are proud to accept this award that reflects our team's commitment to empowering teachers through innovative digital tools."

"Educators and researchers continue to uncover important insights about how people learn," said Christina Luke Luna, Senior Director of Lifelong Learning Pathways at Digital Promise. "Digital Promise's Research-Based Design Product Certification recognizes the edtech products that incorporate research about learning into their design and development. Congratulations to Teachers Pay Teachers for demonstrating that research informs product design!"

The Research-Based Design Product Certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with Digital Promise's Learner Variability Project advisory board, expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field, and nearly 50 educators across the United States. Further detail about its development can be found in Digital Promise's report, " Designing Edtech that Matters for Learning: Research-Based Design Product Certifications. "

Over the past year, TpT has seen record demand from its more than 7 million users, a trend expected to continue in 2021 as educators need more support. The platform empowers teachers with the world's largest catalog of over 5 million pieces of educator-created content.

About TpT

Teachers Pay Teachers is the go-to platform created by teachers, for teachers to access the community, content, and tools they need to teach at their best. Founded in 2006, TpT was created by teachers, for teachers based on a belief in the power of educators' diverse experiences, perspectives and wisdom. Today, TpT empowers teachers with the world's largest catalog of over 5 million pieces of educator-created content and access to Easel, a suite of digital tools, through the TpT marketplace and our school-subscription offering, TpT School Access . Our community of more than 7 million educators — including 85% of PreK-12 U.S. teachers — use TpT to save time, support students, and learn from each other. To learn more, visit www.teacherspayteachers.com and www.easelbytpt.com .

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

SOURCE Teachers Pay Teachers