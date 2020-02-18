Teachers Support Yes on B

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yes on B, the Better Choice Measure, is supported by teachers across the region for its commitment to provide affordably-priced homes for working families in addition to prioritized homes for critically-needed professions. Measure B will provide 2,135 homes for San Diegans – 60 percent of the community will be affordably-priced housing for working families.

Voting Yes on B will provide housing for hard working families who face limited options for housing opportunities due to the continuing housing crisis.

"I love working with students and have dedicated my career to teaching. Unfortunately, it has become extremely difficult to work as a teacher and live in San Diego," said Cindy Lopez, a San Diego Public School Teacher. "I am confident that Measure B can help solve this problem and provide a solution to working families – while prioritizing teachers, law enforcement and first responders."

Through a legally-binding covenant placed on the property, 500 homes will be prioritized for teachers, police officers, firefighters, veterans, military and EMTs. This deed placed on the property ensures that those who serve our communities can live closer to the areas and residents they work with, supporting schools and creating safer communities.

"I am thrilled that Measure B has chosen to honor our County's educators by prioritizing critically-needed homes at an attainable price range," stated Dr. Anne Staffieri, Superintendent of the Escondido Union High School District. "These ideally located homes will enable teachers to live within the County – a game changer for many of us – reducing commute times and helping us focus on the most important thing about our jobs: the students."

Teachers across the region are joining a growing coalition in support of Yes on Measure B. Other recent endorsements include Casa Familiar, Pastors on Point and MAAC, among many others.

About Measure B

Voting YES on Measure B, the Better Choice Measure, provides San Diego County residents with a better choice for the development of private property that will be developed one way or the other. The General Plan allows for a massive, 2 million square-foot retail and office development with 99 luxury mansions. Measure B would instead allow for the creation of Newland Sierra, a model community that provides 2,135 critically-needed homes with more than 60% affordably-priced for working families.

