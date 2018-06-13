Teachers Test Prep Offers $10K in Scholarships for Educators

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Teachers Test Prep, an education company that helps aspiring teachers prepare for their state certification exams, is offering $10,000 to future K-12 educators through its 2018 Teachers Test Prep "Pass the Torch" Teacher Scholarships: one $5,000 scholarship to a recipient planning a career in elementary education and one $5,000 scholarship to a recipient planning a career in secondary education.

2018 Teachers Test Prep "Pass the Torch" Teacher Scholarships

Scholarship applicants are asked to tell the story of a teacher who had an impact on them, and what they learned that they would like to pass on to their own students when they teach.

"I think most of us who are drawn to teaching had at least one teacher who made a huge difference in our lives," says Teachers Test Prep founder Robert Duncan. "Perhaps that's why we now feel a strong desire to teach, too. We know firsthand the power we each have to affect another person."

Aspiring teachers can learn more and apply for a scholarship at: https://www.teacherstestprep.com/teacher-scholarships

To qualify, applicants must be enrolled in an accredited college or graduate-level teacher preparation program for the 2018-2019 academic year and must be receiving Federal Student Aid or be otherwise able to demonstrate financial need. Scholarship funds will be awarded directly to recipients to help pay for housing, transportation, books, and other living expenses that financial aid typically doesn't cover, so that they can focus more time on the work involved in becoming a credentialed teacher.

About Teachers Test Prep

Teachers Test Prep is the nationwide leader in teacher credentialing exam preparation, serving over 250,000 individual users and partnering with top universities and school districts. Services include free online practice tests, as well as online prep programs using instructional videos, one-on-one tutoring, and in-person prep classes held at colleges and other locations. Exams include Praxis, CSET, CBEST, RICA, FTCE, and more.

