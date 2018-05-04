Teaching Math at 2018 SDE National Conference Offers K-5 Educators Confidence-Building Instructional Strategies

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Reaching students where they are is the focus of a strand of learning sessions dedicated to math at the SDE 2018 National Conference. The Teaching Math strand will deliver the strategies K–5 teachers asked for including math interventions, small-group and flexible grouping, whole-group mini-lessons, math centers, games and activities, technology integration, problem-solving, and early numeracy. The 2018 National Conference will take place July 9-13, 2018, in Las Vegas, NV.

"Many teachers tell us they're not as comfortable teaching math as they are teaching reading, writing, and other areas. And, even those who are confident admit they can always use new and better strategies for creating a numeracy-rich environment," SDE program developer Kymra Kurinskas says. "This year's intensely focused event will not disappoint."

Teaching Math is packed with classroom-tested conceptual, instructional, and strategic approaches all teachers need to make mathematical thinkers out of their students and themselves. During the four-day event, teachers will engage in hands-on experiences while learning how to meet students at their readiness levels, make math accessible and engaging, and building students' understanding step-by-step.

Attendees can choose from more than 65 sessions delivered by 15+ math experts, authors, bloggers, and practitioners. Featured presenters and their topic areas include:

To register for the 2018 National Conference, visit www.SDE.com/national or call 1-800-462-1478.

About SDE

SDE is one of America's leading providers of professional development for PreK through Grade 12 educators. Through Onsite PD, PD Events, Web-Based PD, and PD Resources, the company empowers teachers and administrators across the country with ongoing professional development that is not only research-based, innovative, and rigorous, but also practical, motivating, and fun. All SDE training is presented by the nation's top authors and educational experts, with the goal of creating extraordinary classrooms that prepare students for the evolving demands of the 21st century.

For more information about SDE, educators are encouraged to visit www.sde.com, or to call 1-800-462-1478.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teaching-math-at-2018-sde-national-conference-offers-k5-educators-confidence-building-instructional-strategies-300642671.html

SOURCE Staff Development for Educators

Related Links

http://www.sde.com

