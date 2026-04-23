Teaching Strategies Wins 2026 EdTech Award for The Creative Curriculum for Infants and Toddlers

Recognition builds on momentum from new research showing Teaching Strategies' digital ecosystem significantly boosts teacher retention and child development

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, the leading provider of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional development and family engagement solutions, has been named a winner in the 2026 EdTech Awards, presented by EdTech Digest, for its Creative Curriculum for Infants and Toddlers. The product won an "EdTech Cool Tool Award" in the "Curriculum and Instruction Solution" category and was chosen from entries that spanned early childhood, K-12 and higher education.

"We are honored to receive an award for the best curriculum and instruction solution," said Celia Stokes, president of product for Teaching Strategies. "The infant and toddler years are defined by rapid development and constantly changing demands in the room. In collaboration with early childhood educators and program partners, we've created a truly transformational solution that greatly reduces teacher burden and improves the ways teachers individualize experiences for every child, every day, while capturing the progress that matters most."

Developed in response to educator feedback, The Creative Curriculum for Infants and Toddlers is a first-of-its-kind solution that integrates a groundbreaking screener, curriculum, and ongoing guided assessment to better support children from birth to age 2—a critical window for brain development and early learning. Among the highlights, the solution enables educators to:

Automatically generate individualized plans for each child;

Capture and document developmental progress in real time through guided prompts;

Support skill development through 500+ hands-on activities;

Turn everyday care routines into meaningful learning opportunities; and

Strengthen family engagement through integrated tools and resources.

In addition to its award win, Teaching Strategies was recognized as a finalist in six additional EdTech Awards categories:

Established in 2010, the EdTech Awards is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, honoring the most innovative products and leaders transforming learning across K–12, higher education, and workforce sectors. This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.

"Congratulations to The EdTech Awards 2026 finalists and winners! We're no longer asking if technology will transform learning—it already has. The leaders honored here are defining what comes next," said Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest. "The future of learning isn't something we're waiting for—it's unfolding right now, shaped by innovators who aren't reacting to change, but creating it across classrooms, workplaces, and beyond."

These honors reinforce Teaching Strategies' growing impact on early education. Earlier this month, a three-year randomized controlled trial by the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER) at Rutgers University found Teaching Strategies' digital ecosystem of solutions significantly increased teacher retention by 59 percent, improved teacher well-being, and improved children's academic and social development. Ninety-one percent of teachers in the study confirmed The Creative Curriculum is engaging for children, while 90 percent agreed it is easy to implement.

About Teaching Strategies

Teaching Strategies® is the leading provider of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family engagement solutions. Its evidence-based ecosystem including the most widely used curriculum and assessment solutions, The Creative Curriculum® and GOLD®, reach over 4 million children each year in more than 80 countries. A trusted partner and advocate for the early education community for 45 years, today Teaching Strategies connects teachers, children and families to inspired teaching and learning experiences, insightful data, stronger family partnerships, and robust professional learning through SmartTeach™, the leading early learning platform. Learn more at www.teachingstrategies.com.

About EdTech Digest and the EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning—annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

SOURCE Teaching Strategies