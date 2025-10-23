Teaching Strategies Wins 2025 CODiE Award for The Creative Curriculum for Pre-K

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies, the country's leading developer of early childhood curriculum, assessment, professional learning, and family engagement solutions, today announced The Creative Curriculum for Pre-K has been named the "Best PK/Early Childhood Learning Solution" in the 2025 CODiE Awards.

The CODiE Awards are the only peer-recognized program honoring excellence and innovation across the technology landscape. Each product undergoes a rigorous evaluation by expert judges and industry peers based on innovation, impact, and overall value.

"Winning a CODiE Award for The Creative Curriculum for Pre-K reinforces our vision for the future of early learning," said Celia Stokes, president of product for Teaching Strategies. "We're reimagining what curriculum can do—empowering teachers with tools that are deeply rooted in whole child development and powered by technology that connects every part of the learning experience. This is about giving educators the confidence and clarity they deserve, and children the foundation they need to succeed."

The "Best PK/Early Childhood Solution" award recognizes the best digital or blended curriculum product providing or supporting learning for children ages 3-5. Launched in 2024, The Creative Curriculum for Pre-K is a first-of-its kind curriculum for the critical year before kindergarten that elevates children's experiences to ensure they are ready to enter school, all while providing tools that make teachers' lives easier. It also includes seamless opportunities to engage families in their children's learning.

The Creative Curriculum for Pre-K employs a play-based, whole-child approach to learning that ensures children are nurtured in all areas of development. Its daily, explicit, and focused reading and math instruction help students build the fundamental skills and experiences that will set them up for long-term academic success. It is rooted in the science of reading and more than four decades of research on developmentally appropriate practices in early childhood classrooms worldwide.

Designed by and based on feedback from educators, The Creative Curriculum for Pre-K is part of an integrated ecosystem of early education solutions, which also includes assessment, reporting and analytics, family engagement, and professional development offerings. The Creative Curriculum for Pre-K includes both print and digital resources.

"The CODiE Awards celebrate the visionaries shaping the future of technology," said Jennifer Baranowski, President of the CODiE Awards. "This year's winners exemplify how innovation, leadership, and purpose can come together to create solutions that move industries forward and make a lasting impact."

In addition to its win, Teaching Strategies was named a finalist in two other categories. The company's full ecosystem of solutions was a finalist for "Best Suite of Connected/Integrated Solutions," and " GOLDFinch™ , its new and expanded formative assessment offering, was a finalist for "Best Formative Assessment Solution."

A full list of 2025 CODiE Award winners can be found at www.codieawards.com/winners .

About Teaching Strategies

Teaching Strategies is the leader in early childhood education, offering the most deeply connected ecosystem of curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family engagement. For more than 45 years, its trusted solutions—including The Creative Curriculum and GOLD—have supported over 4 million children across 240,000 classrooms in more than 80 countries, all unified by the SmartTeach™ platform.

