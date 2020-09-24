Teaching the Power of Compassion to Children

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to understanding others and feeling their worry; how sympathetic are you? Our sincere and genuine actions will tell all. In this amusing and purposeful story: The Mayfly and The Greedy Bullfrog" we will find out what happens. With only one day to live and breakfast time on the pond; certainly not a safe place for any Mayfly. Butch, a greedy bullfrog loves nothing more than his big fat belly. So you can't imagine what happened one morning on the pond. Something so awkward and had never happened before. So shocking his eyes bulged right out of their sockets. It left him disillusioned and alarmed. What will Butch do? Will Butch seize the opportunity to be compassionate? True compassion, a much needed quality taught by example. One YOU can learn. And is on display in full in this remarkable and delightful tale.

The author Jo Allen lives in Southern California with husband, Tom and three teenage children. Jo loves walking on the beach collecting sea shells. She spends much of her leisure time writing children's books. She also collaborates with Elena Adam, her professional artist and illustrator. Originally from Russia, living in Michigan USA. Illustrating is one of Elena's passions. She enjoys living with her husband Ed, and their two Scottish Terriers.

