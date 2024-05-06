TeachRock Partners with PBS Documentary GOSPEL Providing Learning Resources for Educators and Students

Founded by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Van Zandt, TeachRock is a free-of-charge, standards-aligned, arts integrated curriculum used by over 60,000 teachers in over 30,000 schools using music to help teachers engage students.

NEW YORK, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachRock , the education resource founded by Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Van Zandt, announces today that they have partnered with WETA, the flagship PBS station in Washington, DC, on the latest PBS series from Henry Louis Gates, GOSPEL, to offer three lesson plans for middle and high school students for the PBS LearningMedia platform. These standards-based, classroom-ready resources include video segments from the series, discussion questions, vocabulary, and student-led activities.

TeachRock previously worked with PBS as the provider of lesson plans related to the eight-episode PBS series Soundbreaking, which explores the extraordinary impact of recorded music on the modern world. Following this inaugural collaboration, the partnership will continue with lesson plans and resources for Well Beings, WETA's award-winning, multiplatform campaign addressing various health needs in America.

GOSPEL, a production of McGee Media, Inkwell Media and WETA Washington, D.C., digs into the origin story of Black spirituality through sermon and song. From the Blues to Hip Hop, African Americans have been the driving force of sonic innovation for over a century.

TeachRock's lesson plans "Learning Rhythm Through Gospel," "Music and the Civil Rights Movement," and "Gospel Origins of Chain of Fools" all focus on TeachRock's belief that music is the great connector for engaged learning.

Access GOSPEL lessons designed by TeachRock on PBS LearningMedia HERE

Access printable PDF versions of TeachRock's lesson plan for GOSPEL HERE

The "Learning Rhythm Through Gospel" lesson plan introduces students to the musical concepts of rhythm, beat, subdivision, and syncopation through songs by Mahalia Jackson, Sam Cooke, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, The Staple Singers, and Beyoncé.

"Music and the Civil Rights Movement" explores how Freedom Songs both shaped and served the Civil Rights Movement. Students are introduced to Civil Rights leaders Fannie Lou Hamer and Bob Moses, as well as musicians Odetta and Sam Cooke.

"Gospel Origins of Chain of Fools" uses Aretha Franklin's song to explore how the Great Migration brought Southern Black traditions, such as Gospel music, to Northern industrial cities.

Bill Carbone, executive director of TeachRock offers, "We are thrilled to partner with PBS to offer lesson plans for the extraordinary GOSPEL series. The story of Gospel is America's story and offers a powerful, fun way to engage students in US history."

Julia Greenwald, Senior Manager, National Education for WETA National Programming offers, "We knew that Gospel's music content had significant potential to bring history to the classroom in a tangible way. We were already working with BlackPast, another partner, and when we found TeachRock and knew that they would help us further reach our goal to incorporate active learning to engage students in stimulating discussions, problem-based learning, and civic engagement."

