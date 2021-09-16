TeachTown Names Richard Becker as Chief Executive Officer

TeachTown, an education software company, appoints Richard Becker as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Tweet this

Becker most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of DIGARC, a leading provider of higher education software and services, where he led their business transformation, growth strategy, and successful sale to Modern Campus. Prior to DIGARC, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Stack Sports, a global leader in SaaS solutions for the youth, amateur, collegiate and pro sports industry and as President of Target Analytics, a division of leading higher education and nonprofit software company Blackbaud. Becker holds an MBA from University of Georgia, Terry College of Business and a BA from Wake Forest University.

"We are delighted to welcome Richard as the next CEO of TeachTown, and also want to thank Dave for his outstanding contributions to the company over many years. He was instrumental in building TeachTown into a clear leader in high quality, purpose-built, blended learning solutions for children with special needs," said Iain Ware, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Double Impact, which led a significant growth investment in TeachTown in January 2021. "Richard brings an exceptional track record of driving growth in mission-led education technology companies that will be ideally suited to help further accelerate TeachTown's reach and positive impact over the coming years."

Becker will now lead the TeachTown business and market strategy for the company's comprehensive suite of developmental learning solutions, including enCORE – the only standards-based, core-curriculum based on Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) that provides students with moderate and severe disabilities access to the general education curriculum.

TeachTown, Inc. is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Intellectual Disabilities and Developmental Disabilities. Through a blend of adaptive computer-delivered and teacher-led ABA instruction, TeachTown's research-based and scientifically proven solutions engage and motivate while building student independence. Through a robust automatic assessment and data system, student data is captured to measure progress and reports and graphs are created, disseminated and inform customized instruction. Data is collected every day, every week and every month—with every click of the mouse.

