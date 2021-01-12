TeachTown Secures Growth Investment from Bain Capital Double Impact

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown, a leading provider of evidence-based education curriculum software for students with special needs, today announced that it has received an investment to support its continued growth from Bain Capital Double Impact, a leading social impact investor. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

(PRNewsfoto/Bain Capital Double Impact)

Founded over a decade ago, TeachTown has grown to reach over 1,000 school district customers and serve more than 50,000 students diagnosed with autism spectrum disorders, intellectual disabilities and developmental disabilities across the U.S. The Company's current management team will continue to run the business and will remain significant owners of TeachTown.

TeachTown provides best-in-class blended learning solutions tailored to the personalized needs of this underserved student population for children ages 18 months through 22 years old. The Company's recently released standards-based core curriculum enCORE, which covers the subjects of Math, English Language Arts, Social Studies, and Science, allows students with moderate and severe disabilities to enjoy access to high-quality literature-based instruction previously not available to them in the classroom. All of TeachTown's programs are based on the principles of applied behavior analysis, which is the scientifically-validated therapy for students with moderate-to-severe learning disabilities. TeachTown has been helping special education directors, teachers and coordinators achieve exceptional progress for students with moderate to severe disabilities since its inception.

"Bain Capital Double Impact is a mission-driven partner that shares our passion for expanding access to educational opportunity and our commitment to building outstanding products to support the intellectual and social development of students with special educational needs," said David Cappellucci, President and CEO of TeachTown. "The recent launch of enCORE, our full core curriculum product, represents an exciting new chapter for TeachTown, and we are looking forward to further accelerating our new product development together with our new partners. As we enter the next stage of our growth journey, we remain devoted to serving our customers, teachers and students and to reaching more of the approximately seven million students in the U.S. with individualized education plans."

"One of our core focus areas is enabling access to educational opportunity, in particular for populations that have been historically underserved," said Iain Ware, a Managing Director at Bain Capital Double Impact. "School districts increasingly recognize the importance of using purpose-built solutions in special education classrooms, and TeachTown's programs provide those solutions to help students reach their full learning potential. We are excited to partner with TeachTown to further advance its mission of developing outstanding programs to enable educational achievement for students with special learning needs."

Tyton Partners advised TeachTown on the transaction.

About TeachTown, Inc.

TeachTown, Inc. is exclusively focused on providing software and solutions for students diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, Intellectual Disabilities and Developmental Disabilities. Through a blend of adaptive computer-delivered and teacher-led ABA instruction, TeachTown's research-based and scientifically proven solutions engage and motivate while building student independence. Through a robust automatic assessment and data system, student data is captured to measure progress and reports and graphs are created, disseminated and inform customized instruction. Data is collected every day, every week and every month—with every click of the mouse.

About Bain Capital Double Impact

Bain Capital Double Impact is the impact investing strategy of Bain Capital, a leading global private investment firm. Bain Capital Double Impact leverages deep industry experience and an active, value-added approach to build great companies that deliver both competitive financial returns and meaningful, measurable social and environmental good. Bain Capital Double Impact partners with companies across three themes – health & wellness, education & workforce development, and sustainability to create long-term value and meaningful social impact at scale. For more information, visit www.baincapitaldoubleimpact.com.

Media Contact:

Edward de Sciora

Stanton

(646) 502-3538

[email protected]

SOURCE Bain Capital Double Impact

Related Links

https://www.baincapitaldoubleimpact.com/

