TeachTown Wins "Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year" Award in 2026 EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown, a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities, today announces that its Launch for PreK curriculum has been selected as winner of the "Overall Early Childhood Education Solution of the Year" award in the 8th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market. Launch for PreK is a comprehensive, inclusive early childhood curriculum for students ages 3–5 with developmental delays and disabilities as well as the peers who learn alongside them.

"Launch for PreK uses a thematic approach to provide equitable access to early childhood content and instruction. The developmental gap between children with and without disabilities is at its smallest in early childhood. A dedicated curriculum can offer advantages for instructing students with disabilities and bringing them together with neurotypical peers to foster empathy and acceptance, and social and academic modeling," said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "Launch for PreK meets the needs of young learners where they are. This allows teachers to provide systematic instruction in communication and language development, the learning domain in which most early childhood students need the most support."

The EdTech Breakthrough Awards program returns for its 8th annual cycle with its largest and most competitive field yet, drawing a record number of nominations from innovators across more than 20 countries. The program is dedicated to recognizing breakthrough educational technology products and companies reshaping how the world learns – in classrooms, campuses, boardrooms and beyond.

"It's an honor for Launch for PreK to be recognized by EdTech Breakthrough," said Richard Becker, CEO, TeachTown. He continues, "Launch for PreK ignites that early spark of learning in all young learners, while giving early childhood educators the strategies they need to help students thrive both socially and academically. This award fuels us to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in early childhood education."

About TeachTown

TeachTown focuses on providing software and solutions for students with disabilities, including those diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, and is now part of Everway, a global leader in neuroinclusive technology for the education and workplace sectors.

Media Contact

Megan Gilson

TeachTown

[email protected]

SOURCE TeachTown