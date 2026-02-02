TeachTown Partners with Tulsa Public Schools to Maximize Student Outcomes

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown , a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities, is proud to announce its partnership with Tulsa Public Schools , a district serving more than 32,500 students across 78 unique learning communities. This partnership provides access to curricula and learning interventions built on evidence-based practices to more than 780 students in the district, representing a transformative step forward in the district's ongoing commitment to compliance and improved special education services and outcomes.

"When we first began exploring resources to redesign our special education program, we knew we needed curricula built on evidence-based practices that would yield results, reliable data tools to track student progress, and robust professional development offerings to ensure consistency and long-term success across all classrooms," said Dr. Gena Koster, Assistant Superintendent of Special Populations for Tulsa Public Schools. "TeachTown not only met but exceeded our expectations with its data-driven PreK-12+ Whole Child Approach."

After identifying key improvement areas, Tulsa Public Schools partnered with TeachTown to support students' academic, behavioral, and adaptive needs with:

Launch for PreK: A comprehensive, inclusive early childhood curriculum for special education students ages 3-5

enCORE: A standards-first, adapted core curriculum designed to provide equitable, inclusive access to the general education curriculum

Supporting learning interventions that extend beyond core instruction to support the adaptive, social, language, communication, and transition needs of students

"Partnering with a district like Tulsa Public Schools - one that is committed to continuous improvement and equity in education - is incredibly meaningful to us," said Richard Becker, Chief Executive Officer, TeachTown. "This collaboration highlights the powerful and measurable impact that our programs can have in supporting academic achievement, independence, and future readiness for students with complex learning needs. We're honored to be a part of Tulsa Public School's journey and excited for what's ahead."

Dr. Koster adds, "We are committed to closing the achievement gap for our students with disabilities. With TeachTown, we are confident that we are laying the foundation for a results-driven and student-centered future."

