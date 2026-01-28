TeachTown enCORE Wins in Primary and Secondary Education Categories within Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2025

WOBURN, Mass., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TeachTown , a leading provider of special education curriculum for students with moderate to severe disabilities, is proud to announce that its K-12 standards-first, adapted core curriculum, enCORE, has been named a winner in both the Primary Education and Secondary Education categories within the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2025. enCORE, driving a nearly 70% student growth rate between pre- and post-test scores, continues to set the standard for measurable student success in special education.

The Tech & Learning editorial team have shared that "The awards brought a huge number of high-quality entries. Our panel of industry experts judged the winning products to be those that were most impactful in helping schools improve teaching and learning during 2025. Every winner should be really proud of their accomplishments - a well-deserved congratulations from the entire awards team."

The Best of 2025 Awards celebrate educational technology from the last 12 months that has excelled and shone in supporting teachers, students, and education professionals in the classroom, for professional development or general management of education resources and learning. Judged by a panel of industry experts, winning an Award of Excellence is more than just acknowledgement from Tech & Learning's editors, it's a showcase of which products are truly going above and beyond to contribute to the education sector.

"To receive two-fold recognition in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2025 is a profound testament to our work," shares Richard Becker, CEO, TeachTown. "Our goal with enCORE has always been to bridge the gap in special education with evidence-based, differentiated instruction that meets each student where they are. We remain relentlessly focused on innovating for our most complex learners, ensuring both students and educators have the tools necessary to drive student success."

