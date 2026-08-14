TEADIT Introduces iQuote™ to Simplify Industrial Gasket Purchasing

Digital platform provides product pricing, real-time inventory, sales order history, quality documents, and technical resources in one location.

PASADENA, Texas, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEADIT® launches iQuote™, an online pricing and customer-resource portal for industrial gaskets and sealing products. The platform gives customers and distribution partners direct access to information they use throughout the quoting and purchasing process.

Available 24 hours a day, users can now look up pricing, check current stock, review past orders, and download quality documents on their own, without waiting for a reply. Its fully responsive design adapts to phones, tablets, laptops, and desktop computers, so the platform works equally well from the shop floor or the office.

"Our goal is to make Teadit as easy to do business with as possible," said Robbie Riggs, President and CEO, Teadit North America. "With iQuote, customers get pricing, availability, and documentation the moment they need it. When an order or application calls for a more personal conversation, our sales and technical teams step in."

Supported product categories include sheet materials, cut gaskets, spiral wound gaskets, kammprofile and corrugated metal gaskets, double-jacketed gaskets, ELECTRON® isolation kits, tapes, joint sealants, and compression packing. For each product, users select the applicable dimensions, thicknesses, materials, styles, and other specifications and see pricing for that exact configuration. Standard sizing follows ASME B16.20 for metallic and semi-metallic gaskets and ASME B16.21 for cut gaskets, dimensioned for ASME B16.5 and B16.47 Series A and Series B flanges.

Available quality documentation includes Material Test Reports (MTRs), Certificates of Conformance (CofCs), and Positive Material Identification (PMI) reports, organized by sales order and line item. The platform also provides technical data sheets, safety data sheets, torque tables, gasket diagrams, and other technical resources.

"Well-designed software makes complex work feel simple," said Josmar Cristello, Software Engineering Manager at Teadit. "A customer should be able to think, 'I need a price on a spiral wound gasket,' and have the answer within 30 seconds, along with current inventory and the documents from a previous order. They should not have to stop and figure out how the platform works. Every design decision we made came back to that."

As part of Teadit's commitment to providing greater value to its customers and distribution partners, iQuote™ is available at no cost. Access is reserved for verified accounts, and multiple employees from the same company may register, with each person receiving an individual account. To request access, visit https://teaditna.com/sign-up.

About TEADIT®

TEADIT® provides industrial sealing solutions and technical resources that support reliable equipment operation across demanding applications. Through continued investment in products, engineering support, and digital tools, TEADIT® helps customers make sealing-product selection and procurement more efficient.

Sara Mathov: [email protected]

SOURCE Teadit