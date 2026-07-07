TEADIT® Expands Engineered Gasket Solutions for Data Centers, Helping Operators Improve PUE and Infrastructure Reliability

Industrial sealing expertise meets the rapidly growing demands of mission-critical data center infrastructure.

HOUSTON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As global investment in data centers continues to accelerate, Teadit® is expanding its focus on delivering engineered gasket and sealing solutions specifically designed for critical data center infrastructure.

Data Center.

With more than 65 years of experience in industrial sealing technology, Teadit® supports systems that keep modern data centers operating around the clock. From power generation and cooling infrastructure to heat exchangers, pumps, piping, and water treatment systems, the company helps operators improve reliability, minimize leaks, and support efficient facility performance.

As rack densities continue to increase and liquid cooling becomes more prevalent, reliable sealing has never been more important. Every flange, heat exchanger, pump, and cooling loop depends on high-performance gasket technology to ensure safe, leak-free operation.

"Data centers are among the most demanding industrial environments in the world," said Andre Davanzo, Director of Strategic Business Development at Teadit®. "As facilities become larger and cooling systems become more complex, sealing performance plays an increasingly important role in maintaining reliability and supporting efficient operations. That's where Teadit® brings decades of industrial expertise."

Supporting Critical Data Center Infrastructure

Unlike traditional IT suppliers, Teadit® specializes in the industrial assets needed to power and cool modern data centers.

Its gasket solutions are designed for applications including:

Power generation systems

Heat exchangers

Cooling towers

Chilled water networks

Liquid cooling systems

Cooling distribution units (CDUs)

Pumps and compressors

Valves and piping systems

Water treatment equipment

HVAC infrastructure

Emergency backup systems

Whether supporting hyperscale campuses, colocation facilities, or enterprise data centers, Teadit®'s engineered sealing solutions are designed to deliver long-term reliability under demanding operating conditions.

Engineered Gasket Solutions for Mission-Critical Applications

Teadit®'s comprehensive sealing portfolio includes:

Spiral Wound Gaskets

Kammprofile Gaskets

Expanded PTFE (ePTFE) Gaskets

PTFE Gaskets

Flexible Graphite Gaskets

Compressed Fiber Sheet Gaskets

Metallic Gaskets

Custom-engineered Sealing Solutions

Each product is supported by experienced application engineers who help customers select the optimal sealing solution for demanding industrial services.

Helping Data Centers Improve PUE

Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) has become one of the industry's most important performance metrics. While gaskets represent a relatively small component within a data center, their impact on cooling system integrity and operational efficiency can be significant.

Proper sealing helps maintain system pressures, prevent coolant leaks, preserve heat exchanger efficiency, and improve the overall reliability of cooling and power infrastructure. These factors support more efficient cooling performance and help operators optimize PUE while reducing the risk of costly downtime.

Teadit®'s engineered gasket solutions help customers:

Prevent coolant and process water leaks

Improve cooling system efficiency

Maintain heat exchanger performance

Increase equipment reliability

Extend maintenance intervals

Support lower PUE through efficient, leak-free operation

As the industry continues to adopt higher-density computing and advanced liquid cooling technologies, engineered sealing solutions are becoming an essential part of energy-efficient data center design.

About Teadit

For more than 65 years, Teadit® has been a global leader in engineered sealing solutions for critical industrial applications. The company's portfolio includes gaskets, compression packing, expansion joints, PTFE products, and engineered sealing technologies serving industries such as power generation, chemical processing, refining, pulp and paper, mining, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and the rapidly expanding data center sector.

With manufacturing operations and technical support worldwide, Teadit helps customers improve reliability, reduce emissions, and optimize equipment performance through advanced sealing solutions.

As demand for resilient, energy-efficient data centers continues to grow, Teadit® is committed to helping the industry build the next generation of mission-critical infrastructure through innovative sealing technology.

For More InformationFor more information about Teadit®'s gasket solutions for data centers, please contact:



Andre Davanzo

Teadit Mission Critical Team

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Teadit