Teadit® Publishes New Engineering Paper on Industrial Gaskets for Data Centers

As demand for digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, today's data centers have evolved into some of the most sophisticated mechanical facilities ever constructed. Modern hyperscale campuses are now being designed with electrical capacities exceeding 1 gigawatt, incorporating central utility plants, advanced chilled water systems, battery energy storage systems (BESS), liquid cooling technologies, and increasingly, on-site natural gas power generation.

While these facilities are often associated with servers and electrical infrastructure, they depend just as heavily on complex mechanical systems that operate continuously to support cooling, power generation, fuel distribution, and water management. Every one of these systems relies on leak-tight pressure boundaries to deliver the levels of reliability expected from mission-critical facilities.

Recognizing the growing importance of this mechanical infrastructure, Teadit® 's new engineering paper examines one of its most fundamental, but often underestimated, components: the industrial gasket.

Rather than serving as a product catalog, the publication explores the engineering principles behind gasket selection, bolted joint performance, installation practices, and long-term sealing reliability. The paper is intended to provide consulting engineers, EPCs, mechanical contractors, reliability engineers, operators, and maintenance professionals with practical guidance for evaluating gasket applications across modern data center infrastructure.

"Reliability is never created by a single piece of equipment. It is the cumulative result of thousands of engineered decisions working together. Industrial gaskets may be among the smallest components in a data center, but they protect some of its most critical mechanical systems," said Andre Davanzo, Director of Strategic Business Development, Teadit®. "At Teadit, we remain committed to developing sealing technologies that help engineers build safer, more reliable, and more resilient mission-critical facilities."

Data Centers Have Become Mechanical Facilities

The engineering paper begins by examining how the evolution of hyperscale campuses has transformed data centers into highly integrated mechanical facilities.

Large cooling plants, extensive chilled and condenser water systems, high-capacity pumping systems, heat exchangers, expansion joints, water treatment equipment, and on-site power generation now represent critical infrastructure supporting continuous operation. As these systems continue to expand in size and complexity, so does the importance of maintaining reliable pressure boundaries throughout the facility.

Where Industrial Gaskets Matter

The publication maps gasket applications across virtually every major mechanical system supporting modern hyperscale infrastructure, including:

Plate and shell-and-tube heat exchangers

Chilled water systems

Condenser water systems

Pumps

Isolation and control valves

Cooling plants

Expansion joints

Water treatment systems

Fuel gas distribution

Engine and turbine auxiliaries

On-site power generation equipment

Although rarely visible during normal operation, these gasketed joints play a critical role in containing process media, maintaining system pressure, and protecting essential mechanical assets.

Reliability Begins at the Flange

The paper explains that long-term sealing performance depends on far more than gasket material alone.

Topics discussed include bolt preload, gasket stress, flange surface finish, operating pressure, thermal cycling, chemical compatibility, joint relaxation, gasket recovery, and installation quality. Together, these variables determine the integrity of every bolted joint and ultimately influence equipment reliability throughout its operating life.

The publication encourages engineers to evaluate the complete bolted joint as an engineered assembly rather than considering the gasket as an isolated replacement component.

Gasket Selection Is an Engineering Decision

Another section of the paper examines how gasket selection should be based on operating conditions and engineering requirements rather than purchase price or material selection alone.

The publication discusses how pressure, temperature, media compatibility, flange design, maintenance philosophy, and lifecycle performance all influence gasket selection. It also reviews internationally recognized engineering standards including ASME B16.20, ASME PCC-1, EN 13555, and EN 1591-1, highlighting their role in bolted joint design, gasket characterization, leakage control, and assembly best practices.

A Small Component Protecting Critical Infrastructure

Although industrial gaskets represent only a tiny fraction of total project cost, they protect some of the most valuable mechanical assets inside a modern data center.

The engineering paper encourages organizations to evaluate gasket selection through the same lifecycle engineering approach already applied to pumps, valves, heat exchangers, and other critical pressure-containing equipment, recognizing that the reliability of every mechanical system ultimately depends on the integrity of its pressure boundaries.

Maintenance Makes the Difference

The publication concludes by emphasizing the importance of maintenance practices in achieving long-term sealing reliability.

Proper flange inspection, gasket handling, bolt tightening procedures, torque control, joint assembly, and technician training all contribute to improved joint integrity and equipment performance. For maintenance professionals, gasket replacement represents one of the final engineering opportunities to improve reliability before equipment is returned to service.

Request a Complimentary Copy

Industrial Gaskets for Data Centers: Engineering Considerations for Reliability, Maintenance, and Uptime is available at no cost to consulting engineers, EPCs, operators, and maintenance professionals.

To request a complimentary copy, please contact:

Andre Davanzo

Director of Strategic Business Development

Mission Critical Team – Teadit®

Email: [email protected]

About Teadit®

Teadit® is a global leader in engineered sealing solutions, providing high-performance gasket technologies for power generation, chemical processing, refining, mining, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, and mission-critical infrastructure. For more than 65 years, Teadit® has partnered with engineers worldwide to solve critical sealing challenges through innovation, engineering expertise, and high-performance sealing technologies.

SOURCE Teadit