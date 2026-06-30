TEADIT® Releases New Data Center Gasket eBook to Help Engineers Improve PUE and Reliability

The TEADIT® Gasket Data Center eBook explores how industrial sealing solutions improve cooling system reliability, reduce leaks, and support higher Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

HOUSTON, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TEADIT® is proud to announce the release of its new TEADIT® Gasket Data Center eBook, a comprehensive technical guide focused on the critical role of industrial gaskets and sealing solutions in modern data centers.

TEADIT® Data Center Gasket eBook.

As hyperscale and enterprise data centers continue to expand, operators are investing heavily in power generation, liquid cooling, and thermal management systems. While these technologies receive significant attention, the reliability of the gaskets used throughout data center infrastructure is equally important to maintaining uptime and improving Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE).

The TEADIT® Gasket Data Center eBook provides engineers, EPCs, OEMs, contractors, and facility operators with practical guidance on selecting the right gasket solutions for critical applications, including:

Liquid cooling systems

Cooling distribution units (CDUs)

Heat exchangers

Chilled water systems

Power generation equipment

Pumps and valves

HVAC infrastructure

Flanged piping systems

The eBook explains how proper gasket selection helps prevent leaks, improve equipment reliability, reduce maintenance costs, and optimize PUE by keeping cooling and power infrastructure operating at peak efficiency.

Readers will also learn how TEADIT®'s engineered sealing solutions contribute to:

Higher system reliability

Longer maintenance intervals

Reduced coolant loss

Improved sealing performance

Lower operating costs

Increased equipment uptime

Better long-term asset performance

A gasket may be one of the smallest components in a data center, but when it fails, the consequences can be enormous. A properly engineered sealing solution protects uptime, improves energy efficiency, and helps operators maximize PUE while reducing long-term operating costs.

The TEADIT® Gasket Data Center eBook also explores the latest trends in liquid cooling, industrial heat exchangers, and power generation infrastructure, demonstrating why engineered sealing solutions are becoming increasingly important as data center facilities grow in size and complexity.

As a global leader in engineered sealing solutions, TEADIT® continues to develop innovative gasket technologies that help customers improve reliability, enhance operational efficiency, and support mission-critical infrastructure around the world.

Download the TEADIT® Gasket Data Center eBook

The TEADIT® Gasket Data Center eBook is now available as a free download and serves as a practical engineering resource for anyone involved in designing, operating, or maintaining modern data center facilities. Download it here: https://digify.com/s/ZAt82A

For More Information

For more information about TEADIT®'s gasket solutions for data centers, the TEADIT® Gasket Data Center eBook, or to speak with one of our application specialists, please contact:

Andre Davanzo

TEADIT® Mission Critical Team

Email: [email protected]

About TEADIT®

For more than 65 years, TEADIT® has been a global leader in the development and manufacture of high-performance industrial sealing solutions. Serving industries including power generation, chemical processing, oil & gas, mining, pulp & paper, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and data centers, TEADIT® engineers innovative gasket technologies that improve equipment reliability, reduce emissions, increase operational efficiency, and support safer, more sustainable operations worldwide.

TEADIT®'s comprehensive portfolio of data center gasket solutions is specifically designed for liquid cooling systems, heat exchangers, power generation equipment, piping systems, pumps, valves, and other critical infrastructure where sealing reliability directly impacts uptime and PUE.

SOURCE Teadit