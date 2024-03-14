Teads Expands Exclusive Global Partnership with LG Ad Solutions for CTV Native Inventory in Eight Additional Markets across Europe and Asia Pacific.

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Teads , the global media platform, today announced an expanded global partnership with LG Ad Solutions , a global leader in connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen advertising, on exclusive CTV native advertising inventory in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Australia, New Zealand, and across 10 Asia Pacific countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, and India. These new territories extend Teads' current exclusive footprint on LG Smart TVs in France and Belgium. Now the sole premium partner for the first touch point on LG TVs in these regions, Teads is furthering quality advertiser reach on the largest screen in consumers' homes.

Bertrand Quesada, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Teads said: "Our expanded partnership with LG Ad Solutions enables brands and agency partners to extend exceptional creative across all screens and further their storytelling with vast audiences. In just less than a year, we've already seen tremendous success in France and Belgium, as they embrace CTV native advertising to leverage omnichannel strategies. We look forward to our elevated relationship as we deepen our CTV presence globally with a world-class leader."

In France, Teads partnered with Danone to launch their first CTV campaign as an Olympic Games sponsor, utilizing LG Ad Solutions' exclusive, high-impact CTV Native format. This omnichannel approach, augmented by Teads Studio and refined with contextual and retail data, effectively reached audiences across various devices, ensuring the brand's presence in an ultra-premium, brand-safe environment.

Thibaud Rivals, Lead Media Manager at Danone in Paris, shared, "The strategy deployed by Teads enabled us to respond to the challenges of media fragmentation and the new uses of our audiences. We were delighted to have been one of the first companies to test this new CTV screen, through the partnership between Teads and LG Ad Solutions."

Teads and LG Ad Solutions' exclusive deal across the globe supplements existing partnerships in Central and Eastern Europe on LG Smart TVs. The broader footprint allows advertisers to benefit from the targeting capabilities of LG Ad Solutions' Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) technology. The seamless ad integration and targeting accuracy promotes relevant experiences for viewers and optimized media performance for advertisers.

Serge Matta, President of Global Ad Sales said: "As Smart TVs are increasingly becoming the central device of the household around the world, we are thrilled to expand our exclusive partnership with Teads in these new regions. We're eager to further elevate our direct-to-glass strategy and shared mission in partnering with brands to deliver incremental audiences."

Brands can now benefit from LG Ad Solutions' ACR data in these regions, allowing them to understand the viewing behaviors of LG TV users via visual and audio recognition tools in a fully privacy-compliant manner. Teads will be able to target specific audiences based on the type of TV consumption (linear/streaming), content and ad exposures, and other relevant viewership data on LG Smart TVs. LG Ad Solutions' advertising formats create a bridge between linear TV and OTT content consumption on the largest screen in the home, providing prominent brand placement, interactive ad formats, and direct access to advertised content and products.

Teads works closely with industry-recognized partners such as Kantar, Comscore, and TVision to conduct comprehensive and reliable measurement solutions. This provides clients with robust insights and performance metrics, enabling them to assess the effectiveness of their campaigns and make informed strategic decisions. Teads collaborates with Comscore and LiveRamp on audience offerings, while also developing its own genre-targeting capabilities, enabling buyers to target their ideal consumers on CTV platforms efficiently.

This strategic partnership with LG Ad Solutions not only opens doors to new CTV audiences by expanding access to Teads' premium inventory but also allows brands to leverage Teads' holistic omnichannel targeting strategy to ensure precision targeting and impactful campaigns across screens. Combined with tailored ad formats that further amplify brand storytelling, Teads is empowering brands to cut through the clutter and captivate viewers on the biggest screen, thereby maximizing engagement and driving measurable results in the ever-evolving digital advertising landscape.

About Teads

Teads operates a leading, cloud-based, omnichannel platform that enables programmatic digital advertising across a global ecosystem of quality digital media. As an end-to-end solution, Teads' modular platform allows partners to leverage buy-side, sell-side, creative, data and AI optimization technologies.

For advertisers and their agencies, Teads offers a single access point to buy the inventory of many of the world's best publishers and content providers. Through exclusive global media partnerships, Teads enables advertisers and agencies to reach billions of unique monthly users in brand safe, responsible advertising environments while improving the effectiveness and efficiency of digital ad transactions.

Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of 1,200+ people in 50 offices across more than 30 countries.

About LG Ad Solutions

LG Ad Solutions is a global leader in connected TV and cross-screen advertising, helping brands find hard-to-get unduplicated reach at optimal frequency across the fragmented streaming TV landscape. By leveraging LG's years of experience in delivering world-class smart TVs to consumers worldwide, LG Ad Solutions combines big TV audience data and Video AI to connect brands with audiences across all screens.

Contact:

