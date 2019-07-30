Teads Offers 100% Viewability On VCPM And CPCV Buys In Collaboration With Oracle Moat

The new integration coupled with Teads' unique viewability pricing models (CPCV/vCPM) empowers buyers to select any custom billing point of viewability and transact on any viewability requirement, as verified by Moat. By leveraging Teads' predictive AI technology, buyers can seamlessly transact on the selected billing event in order to achieve the lowest cost per viewable impression. Teads will report all KPIs at the billing event providing clients with a much clearer understanding of the performance of their campaign at that given duration.

"We are delighted to support this initiative with Teads, as we believe this is a transparent and open way to enable media buyers to purchase only the impressions that count," says Mark Kopera, Head of Product for Moat at Oracle Data Cloud. "Our integration is also equipped to support the new IAB API frameworks specification which allows for any video tag to be accepted for video ad playback and measurement, including backwards compatible versions of VAST, VPAID, OM SDK for Mobile Apps and OM for Web Video."

Through this advancement, Teads will auction off 100 percent viewable impressions at any viewability requirement set by an advertiser, while the rest of impressions not achieving the selected viewability benchmark will be offered as free media. Teads developed this solution to service a growing industry need for a new currency that can transact on viewability. The industry currently optimizes towards viewability on total impressions (CPM) which is a very manual process and leaves the buyer to rely on a viewability score. Teads is removing this friction by moving away from the viewability score across total impressions and to a more important metric which is the cost per viewable impression.

"ASICS has seen very strong viewability with Teads thus far, and we're looking forward to using the new vCPM buying model, which should guarantee an even greater level of performance for our campaigns," says Philip Bryant, Sr. Marketing Manager, ASICS North America.

"Advertisers need innovative pricing models to transact on viewability. We are taking the lead on this front because it doesn't make sense for buyers to have to pay for non-viewable impressions," says Bertrand Quesada, CEO at Teads. "With the combination of our unique pricing models, Teads AI, and our new Moat integration, we are empowering advertisers with information on exactly what they are paying for, in a cost-effective manner."

About Teads

Teads, The Global Media Platform, unites and empowers the best publishers in the world to connect advertisers to an audience of over 1.5 billion people every month. Teads' made-for-mobile ad experiences deliver attention and guaranteed outcomes across the marketing funnel.

Through its end-to-end platform, Teads provides demand-side, sell-side and creative technology to deliver better media effectiveness for brands, better monetization solutions for publishers, and better experiences for consumers. Teads partners with the leading marketers, agencies and publishers through a team of 750+ people in 26 countries.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle, please visit us at oracle.com .

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

Sources: *Teads Creative Duration Study, 2018, all campaigns, desktop & mobile, ordered by total number of campaigns; 87,771 videos were analysed in total, 38,634 videos in 2017, 49,137 videos in 2018; **Moat 2019

