Teads Unveils Teads For Publishers (TFP) Empowering Publisher Sales Teams To Massively Scale Video & Display Inventory

Teads, which currently reaches 1.5 billion users through over 70 percent of the comScore top 300 editorial publishers globally, has helped publishers, in the past 3 years, grow their video inventory by 700% and triple their monetization revenue. It is rolling out the offering as an extension of its enterprise-class ad server and supply-side platform (SSP) which allow publishers to sell either directly or programmatically through private marketplace (PMP) Deal IDs. TFP leverages several components of Teads proprietary technology that publishing partners will now have access to including:

Teads Prediction AI: Through TFP, publishers will have access to Teads' proprietary prediction AI. Our predictive engine analyzes billions of data points everyday across a variety of dimensions including user, publisher, advertiser and contextual features, in order to predict in real-time the likelihood of accomplishing a KPI, like a view or click, and hence enables guaranteed outcomes. This ground-breaking AI helps maintain the most efficient use of publisher inventory and powers new publisher sales models including viewable CPM (vCPM) and Cost-per-Completed View (CPCV). Teads Studio: Publishers will have access to Teads Studio, our self-serve creative studio platform that gives both publishers and advertisers the ability to optimize advertising creatives. Teads Studio works with a brand's existing assets to remix and enhance their creative to work best on a mobile device, with interactive elements designed to improve engagement. Teads Audiences: The data management platform (DMP) will allow advertisers to both integrate first-party and leverage third-party data to enhance targeting and drive further revenue for direct and programmatic sales. Secondly, publishers will also have the ability to utilize contextual targeting tools, which offer a means to navigate and address privacy restrictions emerging from regulation (such as GDPR and CCPA) and web browser limitations (cookie-less environments), as well as Teads' unique first-party data. Teads Premium Ad Experiences: Teads full suite of inRead formats, across both video and display, are now available to publisher partners for their direct and programmatic sales efforts. Publishers are able to offer their advertising clients industry-leading and innovative ad formats optimized for user experience, viewability, and mobile environments with full support for landscape, square, vertical, and interscroller creative types.

Nico Sennegon, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, The Economist: "Working with Teads has allowed us to deliver a reliable and customizable solution for our clients who are looking to connect with a globally curious readership in The Economist's brand-safe environment."

Grant Whitmore, Chief Digital Operations Officer, Tribune Publishing, said: "Teads has been one of our core advertising technology partners for the past several years. Teads for Publishers has enabled Tribune Publishing to increase our video inventory by 10x to date and we continue to increase revenue year-over-year with the integration of new environments. We also look forward to leveraging Teads Studio to tap into new interactive creative capabilities for our ads and further enhancing our sales effort through unique data from Teads Audience Suite."

Bertrand Quesada, Co-Founder and CEO, Teads said: "The digital advertising industry landscape today is constantly changing and evolving. Publishers continue to face monetization challenges on multiple fronts, including further revenue encroachment from walled garden platforms. With the introduction of Teads for Publishers, we want to empower publishers directly with the tools needed to develop an advertiser-centric business with unique outcome-oriented ad solutions - all designed to meet the industry's toughest challenges."

