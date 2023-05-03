Teague Wright Appointed President of Highland Capital Brokerage

Insurance Industry Veteran Returns to Lead Firm as it Embarks on Next Chapter of Growth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Capital Brokerage (HCB), a national life insurance and annuity distribution company and subsidiary of Advisor Group, today announced that Teague Wright has rejoined the firm as its new President. Wright previously worked with HCB from 2013-2020, where she held several key leadership positions, including Chief Operations Officer. Wright will report to Matthew Schlueter, President, Products and Platforms at Advisor Group.

"With over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Teague brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our organization," said Schlueter. "Having helped build Highland into the successful company it is during her time here, she has a deep understanding of our business, our clients, and the markets we serve. We are confident that she is the right person to lead HCB as we continue to expand our offerings and provide innovative solutions to our clients."

Jim Gelder, current CEO of HCB will become Chairman Emeritus and support Wright's transition. He will continue his business development efforts, while promoting HCB in the marketplace. Schlueter added, "Jim has guided HCB through a period of significant growth and transformation, positioning the firm as a leader in the industry. We thank Jim for his outstanding leadership over the past decade and look forward to working with him in this new role."

Wright said, "It is my great privilege to return to HCB and use my insurance expertise and leadership skills to help continue the firm's success into the future. Thanks to Advisor Group's commitment, HCB's unique market positioning and the brightest, most dedicated team of associates in the business, we have immense opportunities ahead. I look forward to Jim's mentorship as we begin the next chapter of HCB. With unity and focus, I'm confident we can execute on our ambitious growth strategy."

In addition to her previous time at HCB, Wright has held leadership positions at several prominent financial services firms. She was Managing Director, Head of Life Insurance at JPMorgan Chase, Executive Vice President/General Manager at Crump Life Insurance Services and Vice President, Underwriting at NFP. She began her career at BISYS, where she rose to the position of Director, Major Case Unit. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from The Pennsylvania State University.

About Highland Capital Brokerage

Highland Capital Brokerage is a national life insurance and annuity distribution company providing point-of-sale support, advanced marketing, and creative estate and business planning techniques to financial advisors and insurance professionals. We deliver these services in an efficient, client-focused environment that extends to carrier and product expertise, underwriting negotiation, and complete back-office processing. Our core competencies include life insurance, annuities, and longevity planning. Highland delivers objective access to major insurance carriers, advanced planning support, expertise in risk underwriting, and back-office processing to insurance brokers, financial planners, and various institutions such as banks, wirehouses, and certified public accountant firms. To learn more about Highland Capital Brokerage, visit www.highlandbrokerage.com. Securities by Licensed Individuals Offered Through Securities America, Inc. A Registered Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA, SIPC.

About Advisor Group

Advisor Group, Inc. is the nation's largest network of independent wealth management firms, serving approximately 10,100 financial professionals and overseeing over $475 billion in client assets. The firm is mission-driven to support the strategic role that advisors can play in the lives of their clients. Cultivating a spirit of entrepreneurship and independence, Advisor Group champions the enduring value of financial professionals and is committed to being in their corner every step of the way. For more information visit https://www.advisorgroup.com.

Securities and investment advisory services are offered through the firms: FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC, Infinex Investments, Inc., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., broker-dealers, registered investment advisers, and members of FINRA and SIPC. Securities are offered through Securities America, Inc., American Portfolios Financial Services, Inc., and Ladenburg Thalmann & Co., broker-dealers and member of FINRA and SIPC. Advisory services are offered through Arbor Point Advisors, LLC, American Portfolios Advisors, Inc., Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., and Triad Hybrid Solutions, LLC, registered investment advisers. Advisory programs offered by FSC Securities Corporation, Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., SagePoint Financial, Inc., Securities America Advisors, Inc., Triad Advisors, LLC., and Woodbury Financial Services, Inc., are sponsored by VISION2020 Wealth Management Corp., an affiliated registered investment adviser. 20 E. Thomas Rd., Suite 2000 • Phoenix, AZ 85012 • advisorgroup.com

Media Inquiries

Joseph Kuo / Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4864

[email protected] or [email protected]

SOURCE Highland Capital Brokerage