"Teal" - The Snowboard Film Created/Directed/Produced By Six-Time World Cup And World Champion Snowboarder Chris Corning - Premieres Today Exclusively On EDGEtv

"We called this film 'Teal' as we felt it was a unique color that reflected how we feel about our sport as well as the riders we chose to be a part of it," said Corning.

"EDGEtv is stoked to be collaborating with Chris and Sam on the distribution of their outstanding film," added EDGEtv's President Ian Woods. "I am excited to know our audience will share this powerful and authentic experience."

The film showcases the natural beauty, art, and joy of snowboarding in some of North America's most unique and visual locations. In addition to Corning and Klein, "Teal" features professional snowboarders Chase Blackwell (Halfpipe), Windham "Lawn Dart" Miller, brothers Conor and Colton Carroll, Brett Moody, Jack Harris, Sam Anderson, TJ Homan, and Pro Snowskater Josh Oakes. These riders and crew bring a stylized millennial lens to riding both the cityscape and backcountry. Beautifully shot among the majestic scenery of Wyoming, Wisconsin, Colorado, Minnesota, Utah, Oregon, and Quebec, "Teal" tells a visual story of the bond of riding a wide variety of conditions and terrain.

The film is now available on EDGEtv.com to rent and watch in 4K! It is then available to watch on EDGEtv apps, including Roku, iOS, and Android.

"Teal" is sponsored by independent snowboard company Never Summer and influencer ski mask brand SkimaskSzn.

EDGEtv is the adventure lifestyle streaming service that entertains and inspires, taking viewers on journeys to the edge, producing and distributing stunning and vivid long and short-form content, telling authentic aspirational and compelling stories, across Action Sports, Travel & Adventure Lifestyle. In addition to its Original and Exclusive series, EDGEtv has an exceptional group of Contributors, adventure seekers, and doers, who share their stories, lifestyle, and connect frequently with their millions of followers across social media.

EDGEtv is powered by Vimeo's robust industry-leading over-the-top (OTT) technology and currently available on Roku, iOS, Android, Chromecast, and EDGEtv.com. EDGEtv plans to expand its subscription service to additional platforms, including Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV.

