Teal Health Partners with Thatch Marketplace to Increase Employee Access to At-Home Cervical Cancer Screening

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Teal Health , a virtual women's health platform and the creators of the first and only FDA-authorized self-collection device for at-home cervical cancer screening, today announced the availability of their services on the Thatch Marketplace . Thatch is a modern benefits platform that helps employers offer personalized, cost-effective healthcare through Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs). Teal Health's services will be available through the same tax-free allowance members already use for their health insurance.

Most cancer screenings start midlife, except for one. Cervical cancer screenings start younger than any other screening and span 40 years - all of which are during a woman's typical working years. Cervical cancer is also preventable, but it requires routine screening, even if a person is vaccinated. Today, due to a lack of time, access, and discomfort with the traditional speculum exam, nearly 1 in 3 U.S. women are not up-to-date on their cervical cancer screening, and cancer incidence is increasing among young, working-aged women.

With Teal, women can order their kit and complete a brief telehealth visit with a Teal provider who prescribes the device. They then receive the screening kit by mail, collect their sample using the FDA-authorized Teal WandTM, and mail it to the lab for testing on the same FDA-approved HPV test with the same accuracy as screening in a clinic. Results are shared through the secure Teal portal and if follow-up care is needed, a Teal provider will connect virtually to discuss next steps and coordinate referral care. Teal was included in the American Cancer Society's 2025 updated cervical cancer screening guidelines as an accurate alternative to the traditional in-person speculum exam.

"At Teal Health, we are reimagining how women access preventive care, and we are thrilled to bring our at-home cervical cancer screening to the Thatch Marketplace," states Kara Egan, CEO and Co-founder of Teal Health. "Women want care that is simple, private, and built around their real lives. This partnership makes that possible for even more employees, and it brings us closer to a place where every woman can stay up to date on this life-saving screening."

With Teal Health bringing its services to the Thatch Marketplace , employers can now offer their employees Teal's at-home option, which makes screening easier than ever before. Thatch enables employers to offer flexible, individualized health benefits through an ICHRA, giving employees the freedom to choose coverage and care that fits their needs. Thatch handles benefits administration, compliance, and reimbursement, making it simple for companies to provide personalized healthcare options.

Together, Teal Health and Thatch are making it easier for organizations to offer a new and leading innovation in women's health:

Expanded access through ICHRA – Employees can use tax-free dollars for new preventive care innovations that fit their schedule and preferences.

– Employees can use tax-free dollars for new preventive care innovations that fit their schedule and preferences. Simplified benefits administration and improved experience – Thatch handles compliance and reimbursement while employees access Teal's 4.9-star rated screening service, described by thousands of women as life-changing, quick, easy, and painless.

– Thatch handles compliance and reimbursement while employees access Teal's 4.9-star rated screening service, described by thousands of women as life-changing, quick, easy, and painless. Meaningful health outcomes – More than 50% of Teal's early patients were overdue for screening, with nearly 20% never previously screened

View Teal Health on the Thatch Marketplace or learn more about Teal Health's at-home cervical cancer screening kit and virtual services at getteal.com .

About Teal Health

Teal Health is a woman-led company on a mission to improve women's healthcare experiences – starting with the first FDA-authorized vaginal self-collection device for at-home cervical cancer screening. By creating the option for a woman to screen for cervical cancer from the comfort of home with virtual support and personalized follow-up care when needed, Teal can increase access to this life-saving cancer screening. Teal Health is a member of the Cervical Cancer Roundtable, a joint collaboration between the American Cancer Society and the Cancer Moonshot, a coalition of industry leaders with the goal of eliminating cervical cancer as a public health concern in the US. To learn more, visit www.getteal.com .

About Thatch

Thatch is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for companies to offer personalized healthcare benefits using ICHRA (Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements). By combining fintech and healthtech solutions, Thatch empowers businesses to provide tax-free dollars their team members can use to purchase personalized health coverage. Since launching in 2023, Thatch has helped more than 1,000 companies across every industry improve their healthcare coverage while controlling costs. For more information, visit thatch.com .

