TealBook Announces New Chief Technology Officer

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TealBook, the leading supplier data foundation, today announced that Arnold Liwanag has joined the company as their new Chief Technology Officer.

"We are thrilled to welcome Arnold Liwanag to the TealBook family, and especially the in-depth industry experience he brings to us in AI and digital transformation focused on addressing supply chain issues," said TealBook CEO Stephany Lapierre. "As our company continues to grow, we will keep challenging the way we use technology to solve supplier data challenges and meet the increasing demands of the market. Arnold has the technical depth, experience, skills and understanding of supply chain issues to position TealBook as the only supplier data foundation that powers the digital enterprise."

Arnold brings an impressive background to TealBooks C-suite. In prior roles, he led the Artificial Strategy and Transformation practice at PwC/ Strategy&, and has also held technical leadership positions at Scale AI, Hewlett Packard and Sybase. He is a talented and coveted speaker at industry events that include CogX, Elevate Toronto and AI4. Most recently, Arnold served as the CTO at IVADO Labs, where he served as the authority on AI for the company.

"What hooked me about joining Tealbook is that they have a very strong product-market fit, as evidenced by the impressive logos they've secured to date, and are laser-focused on solving the long-standing challenge of delivering quality supplier data at scale using the latest cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies," said Arnold. "I'm also extremely impressed with the management team, most notably Stephany Lapierre and Matt Palackdharry, who are at the forefront of reshaping the e-procurement landscape."

"TealBook continues to make an impact on our customers by empowering them to successfully drive supply performance and bring true supplier intelligence to maximize business effectiveness. We are delighted to have Arnold lead our technology innovation as we continue to support our customers," Lapierre added.

About TealBook

TealBook is the leading supplier data foundation that autonomously maintains supplier master data, powers e-procurement technology, drives supplier diversity, and enables supplier performance. Using AI and ML, TealBook gathers, predicts, and refines supplier data to build the world's most comprehensive supplier intelligence. When there are supply chain disruptions, companies leverage TealBook to identify emergency sourcing options; when it's business as usual, they use TealBook's technology to unleash full procurement possibilities. TealBook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies and is the winner of many prestigious awards including Spend Matter 50 Vendors to Watch and Gartner's Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com.

