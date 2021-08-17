TealBook Announces New Supply Chain Agility Index Report Evaluating Risks and Lessons From Major Supply Chain Disruptions

TORONTO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TealBook , the leading supplier data foundation, today announced the publication of their Supply Chain Agility Index Report, which examines the last decade of global supply chain disruptions resulting from climate change, geopolitical decisions, and man-made errors, and offers key takeaways for procurement leaders.

The report provides insights into the last decade of global disruptions – including the COVID-19 pandemic – identifying the estimated cost impacts of these disruptions, as well as the ripple effect each event had on the global supply chain.

"As businesses around the globe emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and its impacts, there has never been a more important time than now for this report to be released," said TealBook CEO Stephany Lapierre. "Not only does this report enable procurement leaders to learn from a decade's worth of disruptions and challenges, but it will also empower them to use history to better inform their futures."

Also in the report, noteworthy industry leaders offer their insights into the necessary role data plays in adjusting to supply chain disruptions, and the report also discusses how vital accurate, updated, and diverse procurement data is key to avoiding future supply chain disruptions.

"Above all else, I hope this report underscores that agile, accurate, diverse supplier data is essential to building a supply chain that can withstand any disaster or disruption," Lapierre added. "There has never been a better time than now to prioritize data, as this report shows."

