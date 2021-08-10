Tealeaf by Acoustic Names Brad Turner President and General Manager

BOSTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acoustic, an open and independent marketing cloud and analytics provider, announced today the appointment of Brad Turner as President and General Manager of Tealeaf by Acoustic, a leading provider of behavioral and experience analytics solutions. As Acoustic builds upon its customer experience market leadership, Turner will help to further establish Tealeaf by Acoustic as a flexible solution that helps businesses uncover customer behaviors, address digital anomalies or fraud in real-time, and drive return on investment. With the ability to choose an on-premises, SaaS, or hybrid model, Tealeaf by Acoustic benefits businesses across industries.

An experienced transformational business and go-to-market leader, Turner was previously Chief Revenue Officer at Access Information Management, the world's largest privately held integrated information management services provider, where he led teams in the U.S. and Canada through significant business transformation and growth. Turner also served as Vice President of Global Sales Strategy for IHS Markit, and Vice President and General Manager of Harris Corporation's media software business unit. Earlier in his career, he was a member of Berkshire Partners' portfolio operations team and a consultant with Bain & Company.

"As we look to continue accelerating our growth, I was invested in finding a leader for Tealeaf by Acoustic who has vast experience with rapidly transforming businesses and helping to 'leapfrog' products that already have an avid and enthusiastic customer base, as Tealeaf does," said Dennis Self, CEO of Acoustic. "Brad brings 25 years of experience in navigating business transformation and growth across a range of industries, enabling businesses to optimize efficiencies and performance, and see bottom-line results quickly. His devotion to customers and vast knowledge of how to shape businesses for long-term success makes him a perfect fit for our team, and I'm excited to welcome him to the team."

"Acoustic's vision for improving how customers interact and connect with businesses—working to ensure frictionless experiences for the end-user—is both exciting and transformative," said Turner. "As consumer behavior continues to shift in a post-pandemic world, businesses are struggling to understand how they will need to adapt. Tealeaf by Acoustic can help businesses understand how their customers are interacting with their digital properties, what's causing them to engage, and what might lead them to abandon purchases. We're making the customer experience a competitive advantage, and I'm thrilled to be leading this effort at Tealeaf by Acoustic."

About Tealeaf by Acoustic

Tealeaf by Acoustic helps companies across industries dive deep into their customers' behaviors to understand their motivations, get to the root cause of issues, and optimize their digital experiences. Because of Tealeaf by Acoustic, companies can quickly understand and address reasons for lost revenue, discover opportunity in real-time, and make adjustments to build loyalty and increase engagement. Tealeaf by Acoustic enables the whole enterprise—from IT to customer service, to product, marketing, and compliance—be more effective and more profitable and even fight fraud. To learn more about how to make customer experience a competitive advantage, visit www.tealeaf.com.

About Acoustic

Acoustic is an independent marketing cloud and analytics provider. We're reimagining marketing technology by lessening the burdens of repetitive tasks and equipping marketers with powerful technology that is simple and easy to use. We give marketers more time to do what really matters—to think bigger and put themselves back into the work. We help marketers aim higher, bringing humanity back into marketing. Acoustic serves an international client base, including Fortune 500 companies, providing digital marketing, marketing analytics, content management, personalization, mobile marketing, and marketing automation solutions. For more information, visit www.acoustic.com.

