Tealium Appoints Michael Hargis to Lead Global Operations
Hargis brings 20+ years of experience leading enterprise revenue operations to Tealium
Sep 07, 2021, 08:00 ET
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tealium, the industry-leading customer data platform, announced Michael Hargis has joined the organization as Senior Vice President of Revenue Operations. Michael will be responsible for ensuring revenue operations teams effectively coordinate, optimize and scale processes across key business segments globally.
Prior to joining Tealium, Hargis led commercial operations functions at HP Enterprise, Lumen Technologies, and Axiom Law. Most recently at Axiom Law, Hargis built the company's growth strategy, achieving 28 consecutive quarters of revenue growth year-over-year.
Michael joins Tealium at an exciting time in the company's tenure. Tealium experienced strong growth and achieved record revenues in 2020 along with key industry changes which continue to accelerate digital transformation, including: new privacy regulations, third-party cookie loss, and ad blocking and browser changes. More than 850 global enterprise customers across multiple industries trust Tealium to help collect, unify, and activate data to deliver more personal and relevant customer experiences.
"As our company continues to grow and expand internationally, Michael's experience driving consistent operational excellence makes him a critical addition to our team," stated Jeff Lunsford, CEO of Tealium.
"It's a great time to join a leader in the customer data industry," Hargis commented. "There is a lot of change in the market that Tealium is well positioned to address because of their consistent track record with many different types of companies at a global scale. I am excited to operationalize processes and systems so we can continue to support growth and take care of our great customers."
Tealium has been a trusted provider of customer data orchestration solutions for more than a decade and is trusted by businesses worldwide, like Microsoft, Hyatt and Gap, to power their customer data strategies.
About Tealium
Tealium connects customer data – spanning web, mobile, offline, and IoT devices — so brands can connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports more than 1,300 client-side and server-side vendors and technologies, empowering brands to create a unified, real-time customer data infrastructure. The Tealium customer data hub encompasses tag management, an API hub, a customer data platform with machine learning, and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, and secure. More than 850 businesses worldwide trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies.
For more information, visit www.tealium.com.
Media Contact:
Lauren Snedden
Senior Director, Corporate Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE Tealium
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article