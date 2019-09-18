Tealium Launches Tealium® Predict, Built-In Machine Learning Technology for the Customer Data Platform

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealium , the trusted leader in real-time customer data orchestration, today launches Tealium Predict , built-in machine learning technology for Tealium AudienceStream , its market-leading Customer Data Platform (CDP). Coupled with Tealium AudienceStream, Tealium Predict activates trustworthy machine learning insights across the entire tech stack through the creation of more intelligent audiences.

With Tealium Predict, organizations can automatically draw conclusions about what customers are likely to do in the future and design tailored programs that directly address their needs. Key functionalities include:

Score individual customers with predictive potential: Tealium Predict's models score visitors with the likelihood to return or complete any behavior. Organizations can then leverage these scores to generate audiences for further proactive action, like re-engagement campaigns.

Tealium Predict's models score visitors with the likelihood to return or complete any behavior. Organizations can then leverage these scores to generate audiences for further proactive action, like re-engagement campaigns. Leverage machine learning intelligence across all touchpoints and technologies: Organizations can activate predictive insights in any of Tealium's over 1,200 integrations.

Organizations can activate predictive insights in any of Tealium's over 1,200 integrations. Save time on any machine learning project involving user data: With Tealium AudiencesStream, data collection and data activation are natively integrated with machine learning intelligence, greatly reducing the common challenges of data preparation and activation in machine learning initiatives.

"Organizations spend a vast amount of their time wrangling data and figuring out how to deploy and activate insights," said Mike Anderson, Founder and CTO of Tealium. "With our continued focus on data orchestration, we're in the perfect position to offer a machine learning product integrated right into our CDP solution. We can deliver machine learning data into a customer's entire downstream tech stack, whether any of those stack tools have machine learning capabilities or not."

Tealium Predict supports any organization, regardless of machine learning prowess. For organizations new to machine learning and looking to get started with it, Tealium Predict will allow them to create a model, deploy it, and immediately activate the value of it in Tealium AudienceStream without writing a single line of code. For organizations with existing machine learning projects, Tealium Predict allows them to easily inject the value of the existing machine learning models into their marketing and analytics stack — creating a virtuous cycle of data flow and improvement.

To learn more about Tealium Predict, visit tealium.com/predict

About Tealium

Tealium revolutionizes today's digital businesses with a universal approach to customer data orchestration – spanning web, mobile, offline and Internet of Things devices. With the power to unify customer data into a single source of truth, Tealium offers a turnkey integration ecosystem supporting more than 1,200 client-side and server-side vendors and technologies. The Tealium Universal Data Hub encompasses tag management, API hub, customer data platform, and data management solutions that enable organizations to leverage real-time data to create richer, more personalized digital experiences across every team, technology, and customer touchpoint.

Media Contact

Rachel Gulden

Walker Sands

rachel.gulden@walkersands.com

312-267-0530

SOURCE Tealium

Related Links

http://tealium.com/predict

