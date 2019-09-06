Tealium Names Ted Purcell as Chief Revenue Officer to Optimize Growth and Global Customer Strategy

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealium , the trusted leader in real-time customer data orchestration, has appointed Ted Purcell as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Following Tealium's $55 million raise in Series F funding , Purcell will direct the go-to-market strategy as the company continues to expand the world's leading independent customer data platform (CDP).

Purcell brings deep leadership and industry expertise to his role, previously serving as senior vice president of commercial at Marketo where he led go-to-market activity across demand generation, sales development, sales, and customer success. Prior to Marketo, Purcell held Senior Leadership positions at SAP and Clarizen.

"We are excited to welcome Ted during a period of high growth at Tealium," said Jeff Lunsford, CEO at Tealium. "As the CDP pioneer, we provide enterprises the secure and real-time data layer they need to build consumer trust with data-driven experiences, and to make better marketing and business decisions with robust omnichannel analytics. Ted understands our mission to provide the industry with a vendor-neutral, independent platform that integrates with all leading enterprise solution providers, and provides a consistent data layer within a very dynamic market of over 1,200 companies. Ted's expertise will allow us to continue to drive growth in new markets around the globe."

"This is the perfect time to join the Tealium team, and I couldn't be more excited to scale the business and drive success for both current and future customers," said Purcell. "It's clear that we're at the forefront of innovation, helping enterprises around the world embrace the power and value of real-time customer data. Even better, Tealium provides a trusted platform that enables customers to comply with the growing number of data governance and privacy laws around the world. The Tealium team is helping hundreds of global brands across all verticals increase their conversion rates while decreasing the cost of customer acquisition and engagement, and I'm looking forward to helping more companies realize this enormous value that Tealium will bring to their business."

About Tealium

Tealium revolutionizes today's digital businesses with a universal approach to customer data orchestration – spanning web, mobile, offline and Internet of Things devices. With the power to unify customer data into a single source of truth, Tealium offers a turnkey integration ecosystem supporting more than 1,200 client-side and server-side vendors and technologies. The Tealium Universal Data Hub encompasses tag management, API hub, customer data platform, and data management solutions that enable organizations to leverage real-time data to create richer, more personalized digital experiences across every team, technology, and customer touchpoint.

