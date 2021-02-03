Tealium Raises $96 Million in Series G Funding Led by Georgian and Silver Lake Waterman

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tealium , the trusted leader in real-time customer data orchestration, today announced it raised $96 million in Series G funding led by existing investors Georgian and Silver Lake Waterman. The funding, which increases the company's valuation to $1.2 billion, will be used to fund accelerated product innovation to address the growing demand for a customer data platform (CDP) that delivers real-time, personalized, compliant, and omnichannel customer experiences to global enterprises.

In a hyper-competitive, on-demand world, consumer expectations for personalized, omnichannel experiences have put increasing pressure on organizations to use their customer data effectively. In addition to consumer pressure, the phase out of third party cookies and increased regulatory compliance are putting additional pressure on organizations to ensure they have a trusted and reliable customer data strategy. These trends have led to a shift towards first party data and a need for CDPs to help companies deliver relevant buyer experiences that are also compliant.

"Key factors in the market have come together and created an environment where organizations have to adopt a first party data strategy to stay competitive and viable — and this trend is only increasing," said Jeff Lunsford, CEO, Tealium. "We have seen an acceleration in global enterprises selecting Tealium's CDP because we can help them realize business value quickly, which is critical in these dynamic times. This new capital will be invested in expanding our customer success, ecosystem development and product development teams around the world. We are committed to supporting our customers with high-touch industry expertise, from our team and our partners, and to delighting them with new products and services that make their jobs easier."

The first true CDP, Tealium has built the industry-standard data platform to enable companies all over the world and across many industries to leverage data to produce deeper insights. As a vendor-neutral CDP offering more than 1,300 solution integrations, Tealium allows customers to support many use cases to deliver great experiences to their customers and maintain a competitive advantage. Investors and customers alike saw this opportunity early on and have contributed to Tealium's adoption and growth for over a decade.

"A personalized buying experience is now as important as the quality of product or service being bought," said Justin LaFayette, Lead Investor at Georgian. "Tealium's customer data platform helps businesses gain a competitive advantage by providing the insights to deliver a highly personalized customer journey. We are excited to continue our partnership with Tealium as they lead the growing demand for this essential requirement of digitization."

About Tealium

Tealium connects customer data – spanning web, mobile, offline, and IoT devices — so brands can connect with their customers. Tealium's turnkey integration ecosystem supports over 1,300 client-side and server-side vendors and technologies, empowering brands to create a unified, real-time customer data infrastructure. The Tealium Customer Data Hub encompasses tag management, an API hub, a customer data platform with machine learning, and data management solutions that make customer data more valuable, actionable, and secure. More than 1,000 businesses worldwide trust Tealium to power their customer data strategies. For more information, visit www.tealium.com .

About Georgian

Georgian is a fintech company investing in high growth software companies that harness the power of data in a trustworthy way. At Georgian, we're building a platform to provide a better experience of growth capital to software company CEOs and their teams. Georgian's platform is designed to identify and accelerate the best growth-stage software companies, taking an intelligent, data-first approach to solving the key challenges CEOs face as they grow their businesses. Based in Toronto, Georgian's team brings together software entrepreneurs, machine learning experts, experienced operators and investment professionals. For more information, visit https://georgian.io/ .

About Silver Lake Waterman

Silver Lake Waterman is part of Silver Lake, a global technology investment firm with approximately $75 billion in combined assets under management and committed capital and a team of professionals based in North America, Europe and Asia. Silver Lake Waterman focuses on providing flexible expansion capital to later-stage growth companies in the technology and technology-enabled industries. For more information about Silver Lake Waterman and Silver Lake, please visit www.silverlake.com .

