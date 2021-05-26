Teall Sports & Entertainment and Ole Miss Athletics Launch Comprehensive Partnership Designed to Elevate Game Day & Non-Game Day Fan Experiences

OXFORD, Miss., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teall Sports & Entertainment, which invests in innovative, high-growth potential companies in the sports, entertainment and lifestyle spaces, today announced a strategic partnership that makes REVELXP the official experience provider and Dyehard Fan Supply the official merchandise provider for Ole Miss Athletics.

"Coming to a game at Ole Miss is a bucket list item for any sports fan," said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. "As we look at welcoming fans back to our venues this fall, Teall Sports & Entertainment understands our vision and is bringing new and exciting ideas to the table. As has been said, The Grove is the country's greatest tailgating destination, and this partnership with REVELXP and Dyehard Fan Supply will ensure that the rest of our game day experience achieves that same level of excitement."

REVELXP will create, develop and augment fan experiences on game day and every day in between, building new premium hospitality services beginning with the fall 2021 sports season. Services will span design and custom-builds, seating solutions, equipment needs, ticketing services, event staffing and more.

"The post-pandemic sports world is going to offer an environment with incredible pent-up demand for connection, community and fan engagement like never before," said Ray DeWeese, CEO of REVELXP. "Our partnership with Ole Miss affords us an incredible opportunity to launch our services with a university that is recognized for world-class hospitality and game day camaraderie. The team at REVELXP will develop innovative best-in-class fan engagement around football, basketball and baseball game days and identify new and important revenue streams for the entire athletic department."

Dyehard Fan Supply will manage and operate the official e-commerce, in-venue and store merchandising programs. Working closely with Ole Miss, the Dyehard team will execute merchandise programs that are unique to the Ole Miss fan base and community. In addition, Dyehard will bring a custom game day shopping experience to The Grove for the first time ever.

"Ole Miss represents a unique opportunity to transform both the in-venue and the e-commerce merchandising programs in a holistic, unified way with our colleagues at REVELXP," said Scott Killian, CEO of Dyehard Fan Supply. "Never before has merchandising been so highly integrated with hospitality and tailgating experiences to create a seamless, elevated fan experience."

What fans can expect for the 2021 football season:

North Plaza Walk of Champions: Turnkey, white glove tailgating services lining the Belltower bundled with pre-game experiences, premium food and beverage amenities and parking passes.

Pre-Game Pavilion: Indoor and outdoor experience between Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and The Pavilion that includes select food and beverage menu offerings, a beer garden and live entertainment.

Field Level Pre-Game and In-Game Experience: Accessible and premium viewing experiences in the northeast corner of Vaught-Hemingway Stadium offering top-class hospitality with food and beverage opportunities for groups of 30+.

Enhanced Merchandise Program: New Ole Miss merchandise stores available for shopping inside and outside The Grove and in the stadium, brought to fans by Dyehard Fan Supply.

In addition to football and looking ahead to late 2021 and into 2022, fans can also expect:

Private Events: Programming of athletic facilities ranging from health and wellness programming, VIP tours and special private events up to large-scale events like concerts, road races and the potential for Topgolf Live.

Expansion of Premium Experiences Year-Round: Addition of a multi-tier fan experience in the Swayze Field outfield that adds to the incredible atmosphere on baseball game days. A Premium Viewing Deck is likely to include seating, drink rails and other premium services.

Enhanced Basketball Hospitality Areas at The Pavilion: Basketball fans can enjoy new offerings and experiences at The Pavilion.

"We're so grateful to Keith Carter, Tom Kleinlein and the team at Ole Miss to launch this first of its kind, integrated fan experience at Ole Miss," said Ben Sutton, Chairman and CEO of Teall. "We have great confidence in our team and capacity to afford fans the best experience in all of American sports—not to mention developing cutting edge programming to help Ole Miss build the next generation of fans."

To reserve game day experiences at Ole Miss, please visit olemissexperience.com or call 662-913-8003.

About Teall Capital Partners

Teall Sports & Entertainment is a collection of extraordinarily innovative sports and entertainment brands and services including REVELXP (national market-leading game day experience company), Dyehard Fan Supply (national sports/entertainment merchandising and e-commerce business), Teall Properties Group (national sports marketing and sponsorship sales organization), and a portfolio of digitally focused sports businesses (OTT, digital ecosystem, data and analytics, digital fan experience). The company's leadership team has extensive entrepreneurial experience building sports, media, marketing and entertainment enterprises that are committed to dramatically improving the fan experience, engaging and growing the next generation of fans, and driving incremental revenue for partners.



Teall is led by Ben C. Sutton, Jr. and an executive management team that built four national market-leading businesses in college sports media, seating, licensing and ticketing. We invest and manage complementary organizations that strategically work together to realize greater value, sharing in expertise, thought leadership and networks.



For more information, please visit www.TeallCapital.com.

About REVELXP

REVELXP, stands for elite fan experiences and is the go-to-source for best-in-class fan engagement, was founded in 2020 as a leader in pre-, post-, in-game, and non-game day premium hospitality solutions and currently has partnerships with more than 60+ collegiate and professional properties nationwide.

REVELXP is the combination of some of the biggest brands in sports and entertainment including Tailgate Guys, PRE, Colonnade and Complex Sports. For more information, please visit Revelxp.com.

About Dyehard Fan Supply

Dyehard Fan Supply is a turnkey sports retail solutions provider for some of America's top sporting events, venues and brands. With a focus on your brand, Dyehard leverages best-in-class practices to deliver a superior omni-channel buying experience to fans online, at-event, and inside your brick-and-mortar stores. Whether you're a fan of college or pro sports, teams or individual events, Dyehard Fan Supply is on the forefront of customer-focused concepts and innovative solutions designed to grow your retail business.

Dyehard serves as the official merchandising partner for several other major programs, including the University of Arkansas, Auburn University, the University of North Carolina, Columbia University Athletics, the BIG EAST Conference, Rutgers University, the University of Pittsburgh, Michigan State, Mississippi State, the West Coast Conference, Iowa State University, Miami University, Appalachian State University, West Virginia University, University of Connecticut, Allstate Sugar Bowl, Fiesta and Cactus Bowl, Music City Bowl, LouCity FC, Racing Louisville FC, Winston-Salem Open, US Open, Kentucky Derby, ProRodeo, USA Volleyball, The World Games 2022, Stephen F. Austin, University of Delaware and Syracuse University and more. Visit dyehardfansupply.com for more information.

