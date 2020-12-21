Team 33, Hollywood-based Esports Team, adds Ty Dolla $ign, Rob Weiss, and Kaash Paige as Celebrity Ambassadors

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Team 33 announces today that Ty Dolla $ign, Rob Weiss, and Kaash Paige have joined the team as Celebrity Ambassadors.

"I've been a fan of gaming and eSports in general for a long time now, and although it was just a hobby of mine, I'm glad today to be part of a professional organization like Team 33. I'm especially excited about some of the players we've signed so far. I believe the team has the potential to go far in the industry," said Kaash Paige.

"The whole team is beyond excited to have Ty Dolla $ign, Rob Weiss, and Kaash Paige as our Celebrity Ambassadors. We all share a common passion for eSports and want to see this team succeed at the highest level as well as make money for many charities around the world," said the CEO of Regal Assets and founder of Team 33, Tyler Gallagher.

Team 33 plans to host several tournaments and events in 2021 from House 33, its headquarters. House 33 has had numerous high profile guests including Post Malone, Drake, Travis Scott, Lil Nas X, Gucci Mane, TM88, Young Thug, Gunna, Swae Lee, Kaash Paige, Karl Anthony Towns Jr, Jordyn Woods, YBN Cordae, YBN Nahmir, Flo Rida, Bryson Tiller, Janelle Monáe, DMX, and many others.

Team 33 is also pursuing partnerships with other high-profile celebrities, investors, and content creators, with those deals expected to be announced in the coming year.

Team 33 made headlines recently when it announced the signing of Joseph Deen, an 8-year-old Fortnite player. The team has made additional signings since this year and plans to announce its full roster in 2021. Unsigned pro players are invited to submit their applications, as the team is selectively opening its roster in some games such as Fortnite, Valorant, Dota 2, CoD and others.

