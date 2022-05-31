Team 33 Makes Fortnite History as the First Team to Win Two FNCS Championships in One Season

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Team 33's Fortnite Team just won First Place in two different regions (North America and South America) at the most recent FNCS Grand Finals tournament which took place on May 28th and May 29th, 2022 for a staggering $3,008,500 prize pool in which Team 33 took home a large majority of.

We Level Up Team 33 Finished 1st in North America West Team 33 Finished 1st in South America

Team 33, who entered the Fortnite competitive scene in 2021, has become the first esports organization to win two championship titles in two different regions within the same FNCS Grand Finals. The team was able to beat the likes of NRG, 100 Thieves, and many other large and well known Esports organizations in the process.

"As an avid gamer of over 20 years it is beyond exciting to be able to build a team that is able to dominate in the Fortnite scene like we have. We've been working very hard over the last year to make a name for ourselves in the Fortnite scene and this is only the beginning of what we plan to do in Esports." said Tyler Gallagher, co-founder and CEO of Team 33.

Team 33's Fortnite team secured the following positions during this weekend's FNCS Grand Finals Tournament:

#1 in North America

#1 in South America

"We're a small team that punches above its weight class. We only started building our competitive Fortnite team a year ago with very limited resources, and today we are able to compete and outclass organizations much larger than ours. We couldn't be more grateful," said Amine Rahal, co-founder and CMO of Team 33.

To learn more about Team 33, please visit www.Team33.gg

To learn more about Sponsorship Opportunities with the team, visit: https://team33.gg/for-sponsors/

To request Team 33's Investors Deck, visit: https://team33.gg/for-investors/

About Team 33

Team 33 is a competitive invite-only international Esports organization and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The team has a diverse roster of pro gamers hailing from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and other countries.

Team 33 is backed by many high-profile celebrities and notable investors. The team is currently a 4-Time FNCS Championship holder and the first team in Fortnite history to win two Championship titles in FNCS Grand Finals within the same season. The team is also currently ranked #1 in North America for the Fortnite competitive scene according to Fortnitepedia , an independent gaming authority. Team 33 is planning to participate in various tournaments across multiple popular games and chose Fortnite as their first game to build their story with. You can learn about Team 33 by visiting their website www.team33.gg

Contact name: Harriet Mancini

Contact email: [email protected]

Contact phone : 347-682-3532

SOURCE Team 33