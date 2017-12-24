"To say that the last month and a half has been a whirlwind would be an understatement. When our team began this journey, we envisioned building a company that would not only make waves in the technology world, but one that would change the world for the better, too. And we knew that the best way to build this Utopyan dream would be to build it with a great many people; to build it with all of U. It is for this reason, among many others, that we wish to express our sincere gratitude to everyone who has recently embraced the Utopyan vision, and become one of our earliest supporters. We see U, we hear U, and we can't wait to show U what's coming next.

From all of us at Utopya, we'd like to express our warmest wishes to all of U over the holiday season. We hope that it's filled with laughter, and love, and excitement for the coming New Year. The journey to Utopya has just begun, so welcome aboard, thanks for joining us, and please fasten your seatbelts in preparation for liftoff."

- Team Utopya

(OTC PK: ANDI)

Media Contact: Michael Starkweather, (440) 772-4206, mikes@utopya.co

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/team-andi--utopya-releases-statement-to-shareholders-on-christmas-eve-300575209.html

SOURCE Utopya Innovations Inc.; Andiamo Corporation

Related Links

http://www.utopya.co/

