Team Arnav Foundation Partners with OS Therapies Supporting the Phase IIb Trial of OST-HER2 (Listeria monocytogenes) in Recurred, Resected Osteosarcoma

ROCKVILLE, Md. and OREFIELD, Pa., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OS Therapies, a research and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and Team Arnav Foundation , a non-profit 501c3 organization focused on finding and funding new research to diagnose and treat pediatric bone and soft tissue tumors including sarcoma and osteosarcoma - announced today their partnership to support the on-going AOST-2121 COG PhIIb clinical trial in Osteosarcoma.

"We are excited to partner with OS Therapies to develop this very promising new treatment for Osteosarcoma," said Dhruv Krishna, CEO and Founder of Team Arnav Foundation, named in memory of Dhruv's twin brother who is an Osteo Angel. The ultimate goal of Team Arnav is to support research to develop better therapies, improve cure rates and minimize treatment toxicities for patients with malignant bone and soft tissue tumors. "We are honored to have Team Arnav join our battle against Osteosarcoma, along with six other foundations and numerous investors. As we have said all along, it will take all of us doing everything we can to beat this deadly bone cancer in kids," said Paul Romness, CEO and Founder of OS Therapies.

OS Therapies' OST-HER2 is a Lm vector-based off-the-shelf Immunotherapy intended to prevent metastasis, delay recurrence, and increase overall survival. Twenty-three (23) of 39 to 45 patients have enrolled in AOST-2121 PhIIb Clinical Trial in Recurred, Resected Osteosarcoma testing OST-HER2 (Listeria monocytogenes). Twenty (20) Clinical Trial sites are open across the U.S.: Trial Sites

About Osteosarcoma

Osteosarcoma is a solid tumor of the bone that predominantly occurs in adolescent and young adults (AYA). Standard treatment includes surgery and chemotherapy. For patients with initially metastatic or recurrence after chemotherapy, there is a significantly poorer prognosis.

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies Inc. (OST) is a research and clinical-stage therapeutic company focused on the identification, development and commercialization of treatments for Osteosarcoma (OS) and other deadly cancers in kids and adults. OS Therapies has two platform technologies being developed for therapies to treat and cure Osteosarcoma (OS) and other solid tumors including ovarian, esophageal, endometrial and lung cancers.

About Team Arnav Foundation

Team Arnav Foundation's mission is to find cure for Pediatric Osteosarcoma Cancer which claims majority of its victim's life. Foundation plans to do so through raising awareness and much required donations so it can fund research to eradicate this disease for more information visit http://teamarnav.org

About OST-HER2

The OST-HER2 Lm vector platform technology has been administered to over 450 cancer patients in ongoing and completed clinical trials. AOST-2121 is a Phase IIB clinical trial intended to prevent metastasis and improve Overall Survival (OS) in Osteosarcoma. OST-HER2 has received Rare Disease Designation (RDD), Fast-Track and Orphan Designations by the FDA and EMA. OST hopes to seek a Break-Through Designation (BTD) based on data from this Phase IIb clinical trial.

