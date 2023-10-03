Team Behind Darn Tough Vermont® Debuts New Sock Brand

News provided by

Wide Open

03 Oct, 2023, 09:17 ET

With a focus on a wide fit, creation of Wide Open disrupts the industry

NORTHFIELD, Vt., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovation and executive teams behind Darn Tough Vermont® are disrupting the sock industry with the launch of Wide Open™ – The Wide Width Sock™. Available now on wideopensocks.com, Wide Open™ boasts quality socks with style, durability, and stretch to fit wide feet, ankles, and calves.

Wide Open™ embraces that bodies come in all shapes and sizes and believes socks should too.

Continue Reading
Wide Open Women's Multi Stripe Cushioned Micro Crew Socks
Wide Open Women's Multi Stripe Cushioned Micro Crew Socks

In four heights: no show, quarter, micro crew, and crew, Wide Open™ socks feature unique colors and designs with sizes to fit a range from Women's 4.5 to Men's 14.5. Every pair is backed by Darn Tough's Unconditional Lifetime Guarantee – great for consumers and great for the planet. Pricing ranges from $20 to $25 depending on height.

The new brand's commitment is more than an initiative, it's the sole purpose of the business. "Sock patterns and standards don't exist for wide legs and feet, so we're creating them," says Ric Cabot, President and CEO. For the past two years, the Wide Open™ innovation team dug into research and development to engineer a wide-width sock for everyday use. The result? The best-fitting sock for anyone who needs more room for their foot, ankle, or calf. 

The sock's fit is just the beginning—the ease of putting on, the variety of styles, and the durability over time, puts Wide Open™ in a class of their own. The brand is not only challenging size conventions, but pushing people away from a disposable mindset. "When you buy a Wide Open™ sock, you'll get your favorite pair of socks with a guarantee to last," shared Olivia Littell, Innovation and Design Lead.

The feedback from product testers is game-changing. Consumers who have never had socks that fit before are experiencing the emotional and physical comfort that comes with a great pair of socks.

Wide Open™ socks will be available at brick-and-mortar locations in July 2024.

About Wide Open
Launched in 2023 by the innovation and executive team behind Darn Tough Vermont®, Wide Open™ creates industry-shifting wide width socks. Featuring quality, durability, and stretch for wide feet, ankles, and calves, Wide Open™ socks come in various heights and unique colors and designs with sizes that fit a range from Women's 4.5 to Men's 14.5. Made in Vermont, every pair is backed by Darn Tough's Unconditional Lifetime Guarantee. For more information, visit www.wideopensocks.com.

Media Contact:
wideopen@finnpartners.com

SOURCE Wide Open

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.