Team Behind Hugely Successful Lime Cannabis Launch New Manufacturing & Distribution Venture: LVLUP

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The two founders of the hugely successful brand Lime Cannabis have announced the launch of their newest cannabis venture, the LVLUP companies which include LVLUP Manufacturing & LVLUP Distribution.

This new endeavour was 12 months in the making and places the two founders one step closer to vertical integration, which is on track for Q2 of this year. Despite the new name, the company is simply transitioning from their previous business operation while increasing overall capacity. The company will continue to provide state-wide distribution which services over 500 dispensaries, or approximately half of the Californian market, and will also continue to manufacture the brand Lime , which is home to one of the fastest growing edible portfolios in the state.

LVLUP currently boasts over 180 SKUs under the Lime brand with plenty more slated for the first quarter of 2022. The founders are focused on bringing their brand, and brands they will support in the future direct to consumers via an online delivery platform slated to launch sometime in Q2. "This is just the beginning of what's in store for our team. We have rolled out 80% of our product portfolio in the past 12 months and will continue to differentiate ourselves through product roll out in 2022" said Co-founder & CEO Sergey Vasilyev.

Since the launch of Lime, the main brand LVLUP will distribute, the team has grown to over 80 people in under 2 years. "Our team has worked tirelessly for the past 12 months to make this a reality. Finally, we get to call our new facility home, and with that comes unlimited potential and a long runway for our brands." said Co-founder & CFO Giovanti Humphries said

About Lime Cannabis Co.

Lime is a cannabis company for all. Serving millions of customers throughout the state of California via the brand's extensive retail network, Lime is one of the fastest growing brands in California. The brand is focused on social responsibility at its core, and delivering significant value to its customers.

Learn more at limecannabis.co

About LVLUP

Based in Downtown Los Angeles, the company offers a wide array of products spanning over 180+ SKUs and multiple product categories. LVLUP's distribution network reaches over 500+ dispensaries and is growing rapidly.

Learn more at lvlup.la

SOURCE LVLUP