Team Behind The Last Page Restaurant to Develop New Neighborhood American Grill in Bath, Ohio

BATH, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind The Last Page Restaurant, led by Todd Leebow and Chef/Partner Brad Race, is bringing a new neighborhood-focused American grill to Bath, Ohio, taking over the former Corner Provisions space.

Envisioned as a warm, welcoming gathering place, the new restaurant will celebrate classic American grill cooking with a modern sensibility—anchored by wood-fired techniques and approachable, well-executed dishes designed for both everyday dining and special occasions.

Brad Race, Executive Chef of The Last Page, brings elevated cuisine to Cleveland with a chef-driven approach that blends refined technique, bold flavor, and modern hospitality. Todd Leebow, founder of The Last Page, is redefining the Cleveland dining scene by creating a destination that blends elevated dining, community connection, and premium hospitality.

The space will feature a thoughtfully designed main dining room, dedicated private dining areas for celebrations and business gatherings, an expansive covered patio, and a signature "Chef's Corner"—an elevated dining experience set within the open kitchen that brings guests closer to the craft and energy of the culinary team. Whether it's a casual dinner with family, a night out with friends, or an important business meeting, the restaurant is designed to be a go-to destination for any occasion.

"When this opportunity was brought to us, we immediately saw the potential in both the space and the location," said Chef and Partner Brad Race. "Bath sits at the heart of Northeast Ohio, and this felt like the perfect setting for a true neighborhood American grill."

For the team behind The Last Page, the project represents a natural evolution of their hospitality philosophy—one rooted in exceptional food, thoughtful service, and a strong sense of place. While firmly grounded in the Bath community, the restaurant is also intended to serve as a welcoming destination for diners throughout Northeast Ohio.

The development and launch of the new restaurant are being led by an experienced team in the restaurant business including Todd Leebow, Brad Race, Jon Gross and Gary Shamis, whose combined expertise spans hospitality, finance, and strategic growth.

Additional details, including the restaurant's name, design elements, and opening timeline, will be announced as development continues. The team looks forward to bringing the community along throughout the process, sharing behind-the-scenes moments and the story behind the restaurant as it comes to life.

