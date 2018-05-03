Team CarnoSyn® 2018 NFL Draft Highlights - A CarnoSyn® Sponsored Athlete Update

Ian Thomas, TE (Indiana) – Drafted by the Carolina Panthers

Thomas was drafted by the Carolina Panthers as the first pick in the 4th round, #101 overall. Thomas previously shared his thoughts on how his supplementation with CarnoSyn® prepped him for the NFL Combine, stating: "CarnoSyn helped me a lot with the competitive edge, especially in the weight room, because I can go longer. I've seen myself grow in reps against my teammates and standing strong throughout the workout as I was at the beginning of the workout—and not getting fatigued. CarnoSyn helped me a lot to give me that push and be the best that I can be and get drafted as high as I can go."

Marquis Haynes, DE (Mississippi) – Drafted by the Carolina Panthers

Haynes was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the 4th round, #136 overall. Haynes supplemented with CarnoSyn® throughout his Combine training and described the results as "something magical." Haynes went on to say, "CarnoSyn is the real deal. I've seen a huge increase in speed."

Tegray Scales, LB (Indiana) – Signed with the LA Rams

Scales signed as a priority free agent with the Los Angeles Rams within a few minutes after the 2018 NFL Draft ended. The former Hoosiers LB will have a chance to fight for his spot with one of the most intriguing teams in the league. Scales described the results he achieved with CarnoSyn® during his Combine training program, "Before taking CarnoSyn, I'd workout and be sore for the next 3-4 days. I started taking CarnoSyn and the recovery cycle started to speed up. I play linebacker. One second is the difference. Working out with CarnoSyn and being able to increase my reps allows me to be more explosive so I can make those plays."

Luis Perez, QB (Texas A&M Commerce) – Signed with the LA Rams

Perez signed a mini-camp contract with the Los Angeles Rams. Despite not playing high school football, Perez now has an opportunity to showcase his QB skillset with the Rams. One of the training methods he used was supplementing with CarnoSyn®. "I want to be the best at everything I do," said Perez, "so getting a competitive edge is huge, especially at a high level. I've taken many different supplements and CarnoSyn, to me, is by far Number 1. Endurance is really important to me and CarnoSyn has given me that where other supplements haven't."

Connor Davis, TE (Stony Brook) – NFL Prospect

Davis is currently a NFL prospect in mini-camp discussions with various teams. His story is that of a true underdog and team player. During his four years at Stony Brook, Davis showcased his versatility and played four different positions to support his team, DE, TE, OT, and DL, spending his full senior year as a TE. Davis is a balanced player, maintaining his athleticism with his size (6'8", 259 lbs.) – positioning himself as a potential weapon in the pass game. Davis maximizes his training time with CarnoSyn® supplementation, stating, "Finding something like CarnoSyn is huge. It allows me to maximize my time in training and maximize my peak performance day in and day out. I'm able to keep going an hour to two hours into it. I'm no longer cramping, and have continued energy and endurance."

In February, CarnoSyn® partnered with TEST Football Academy and Inner Armour® Sports Nutrition to prepare the next generation of players for the NFL Combine, with scientifically-proven daily dosing of CarnoSyn® and SR CarnoSyn® beta-alanine. Over the course of the Combine training season, the entire class of 37 athletes at TEST Football Academy supplemented with an average of 8.2g per day of CarnoSyn® and SR CarnoSyn® combined, in both powder and tablet form, via the Inner Armour® Sports Nutrition product line.

It was a successful draft season for TEST Football Academy, as another strong class emerged from the group's facility to be drafted or signed by NFL teams. "This year's group of athletes personified hard work in pursuit of their lifelong dream to play in the National Football League. Whatever they were asked to do, they did without complaining or grumbling," said Kevin Dunn, Founder and CEO of TEST Football Academy. "Our trainers and coaches came in with a proven formula to really push this group and they succeeded. We are proud of the five players who were drafted and the fourteen other athletes who signed as undrafted rookie free agents or were invited to a rookie camp."

Under the strict nutrition, supplementation and training program, Team CarnoSyn® achieved amazing transformations:

Ian Thomas, TE

Fat Loss – 6 Pounds

Muscle Gain – 2 Pounds

Marquis Haynes, DE

Muscle Gain – 10 Pounds

Tegray Scales, LB

Fat Loss – 4 Pounds

Muscle Gain – 7 Pounds

Luis Perez, QB

Fat Loss – 13 Pounds

Muscle Gain – 6 Pounds

Connor Davis, TE

Fat Loss – 16 Pounds

Muscle Gain – 10 Pounds

"NAI is pleased to see the results of the hard work and dedication put forth by Team CarnoSyn® and TEST Football Academy," said Kenneth Wolf, NAI's President. "We witnessed firsthand the gains the athletes achieved in their preparation for the NFL Combine. The CarnoSyn® and Inner Armour® supplementation program, backed by the foundation of the TEST Football training regimen has proven to be the athlete's secret weapon in competing at the professional level."

Learn more about Team CarnoSyn®, watch the video and read testimonials on how the power of CarnoSyn® unleashed their athletic talents here: team.carnosyn.com.

About CarnoSyn® Brands:

CarnoSyn® brands features two clinically studied, patented ingredients available exclusively from Natural Alternatives International, Inc.: CarnoSyn® instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn® sustained release beta-alanine. When supplemented, they combine with histidine in the body to form carnosine, which acts as a buffer to help delay the onset of muscle fatigue and failure. Both ingredients deliver benefits for athletic performance: increased strength, enhanced endurance, faster recovery, and greater mental focus. SR CarnoSyn® is an advanced delivery form of CarnoSyn®, which delivers higher dosing levels of beta-alanine. CarnoSyn® and SR CarnoSyn® are ultra-pure amino acids and banned substance free, backed by NAI's commitment to the highest quality, potency, and manufacturing standards. For more information about CarnoSyn® and SR CarnoSyn®, please visit www.carnosyn.com.

About NAI:

NAI, headquartered in Carlsbad, California, is a leading formulator, manufacturer and marketer of nutritional supplements and provides strategic partnering services to its customers. Our comprehensive partnership approach offers a wide range of innovative nutritional products and services to our clients including: scientific research, clinical studies, proprietary ingredients, customer-specific nutritional product formulation, product testing and evaluation, marketing management and support, packaging and delivery system design, regulatory review and international product registration assistance. For more information about NAI, please see our website at www.nai-online.com.

About TEST Football Academy:

Over the past decade, TEST Football Academy has been the nation's top authority in preparing college football players for the biggest TEST of their lives at the NFL Combine. The TEST Team is made up of the best practitioners in the industry. This team includes Performance Enhancement Specialists, Football Position Specific Coaches, Doctors, Sports Psychologists, Massage Therapists, Chiropractors, Physical Therapists, and Nutritionists. As a group, this collective TEAM has been assembled with the following goals in mind: to deliver cutting-edge training that results in the greatest NFL Combine success possible as well as providing a

continued resource for off season training and medical needs throughout a player's career. TEST provides a one stop shop for professional athletes. TEST has produced over 220 alumni with professional football contracts over the past 12 years. Visit www.testfootballacademy.com to learn more.

About Inner Armour® Sports Nutrition:

Inner Armour® Sports Nutrition, headquartered in Berlin, CT, is a quality brand of sports nutrition supplements. Dedicated to providing the most effective, cutting-edge, clinically tested and banned substance free sports nutrition products, the Inner Armour® team is composed of leading industry professionals, scientists, trainers and registered dietitians that formulate each product with nothing but pure, high quality and clinically researched amounts of superior ingredients. Inner Armour® was created to meet the needs of high school, college and pro athletes, and body builders looking for increased strength, enhanced speed, superior quality and that added edge they can trust. Inner Armour® supplements are perfectly formulated with the highest quality standards using clinically tested ingredients and validated doses to produce the most reliable and credible banned substance free supplements for both amateur and professional athletes in need of reliable results in speed, strength and power. For more information, please visit www.innerarmour.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and information. These statements represent our intentions, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, including, among other things, our future revenue profits and financial condition, our ability to maintain our patents, generate revenues from the commercialization of our patents and trademarks, secure compliance with our intellectual property rights, and develop, maintain or increase sales to new and existing customers, as well as future economic conditions and the impact of such conditions on our business. We wish to caution readers these statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and outcomes for future periods to differ materially from any forward-looking statement or views expressed herein. NAI's financial performance and the forward-looking statements contained herein are further qualified by other risks including those set forth from time to time in the documents filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

