Team CarnoSyn® Prevails in the 2019 NFL Draft - Darnell Savage Selected as First Round Pick by the Green Bay Packers

Darnell Savage, Round 1, Pick 21 – Green Bay Packers After a trade with the Seattle Seahawks from pick 30, the Green Bay Packers selected Maryland safety Darnell Savage with the 21 st overall pick and became the first Defensive Back of the 2019 NFL Draft to come off the board. After a successful NCAA career scouts predicted Savage to be drafted in rounds 3-4. Determined to elevate his stock, Savage focused on training at TEST Football Academy to make improvements in his speed, strength and lower body explosiveness. His hard work paid off after a strong showing at the NFL Combine, where he displayed the second fastest 40 time at his position (4.36) and rapidly moved up the draft board since that moment. Savage powers his training and fuels recovery with a mix of CarnoSyn ® instant release beta-alanine and SR CarnoSyn ® sustained release beta-alanine, averaging 8g per day, every day.

"CarnoSyn allows me to compete at the highest level every day, with no sore days. It keeps my body feeling good," Savage stated during his NFL Combine training program at TEST Football Academy. In just 30 days, Savage experienced an incredible transformation, resulting in 2.4 pounds of fat loss and a lean body mass gain of 10 pounds, for a total body composition swing of 12.4 pounds.

Learn more about how Savage gets the competitive edge.

Foster Moreau, Round 4, Pick 137 – Oakland Raiders

With the 137th pick overall, the Raiders selected LSU tight end Foster Moreau, making Moreau the highest-selected LSU tight end since Harold Bishop was drafted in 1994 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Moreau earned a reputation in college football's most elite conference as a devastating blocker with consistently reliable hands. Moreau had an impressive Senior Bowl being named offensive player of the week and dominated his NFL combine performance by running a blazing 4.66 in the 40-yard dash that placed him top five among tight ends at the NFL combine. His 36.5-inch vertical leap tied for third, 22 bench press reps tied for second, and his time of 4.11 seconds in the 20-yard shuttle was the fastest of anyone at his position.

During the rigors of Moreau's combine training, he quickly realized improvements in endurance, strength and focus. "With CarnoSyn, I can work harder, faster and stronger. It helps me be more consistent and more prepared to take on the day," Moreau said at the height of his training, nutrition and supplementation program at TEST Football, which culminated in 7.5 pounds of fat loss and a lean body mass gain of 7.6 pounds, for a total body composition swing of 15.1 pounds. Moreau's supplement stack includes a combination of CarnoSyn® and SR CarnoSyn®, dosing 11.2g on training days and 9.6g on recovery days.

Read more on Moreau's journey to the NFL.

Tuzar Skipper, NFL Prospect

Tuzar Skipper created several opportunities for himself and received wanted attention by displaying his raw strength, speed and explosiveness at his Pro Day. After the draft, he was invited to an NFL minicamp with the Kansas City Chiefs and a CFL minicamp with the Hamilton Tiger Cats. Skipper overcame adversity to earn a starting role on Toledo's renowned defense and looks to use that opportunity to continue his pursuit of his NFL dream. While at TEST Football, Skipper committed himself to dominate the training process and catapult himself to the next level, incorporating CarnoSyn® and SR CarnoSyn® into his supplementation regimen, dosing 11.2g on training days and 9.6g on recovery days.

Skipper stated, "Without CarnoSyn, I would not be able to hit the numbers that I hit, especially with the bench press—going from 19 to 26 reps in 28 days." Adding 12.6 pounds of lean body mass, Skipper became stronger, faster and more explosive than he's ever been. In 30 days, his transformation included a fat loss of 3.7 pounds and a total body composition swing of 16.3 pounds.

Here's how Skipper strives to achieve his dreams.

"We couldn't be more proud of the players that put in all the work to make their dreams become a reality," exclaimed Kevin Dunn, TEST Football Academy Owner and CEO. "Darnell Savage becoming a first round draft pick to the Green Bay Packers was an epic moment that was the icing on the cake of TEST Football's 20 year anniversary. The excitement continued by seeing Foster Moreau selected in the fourth round to the Oakland Raiders and Tuzar Skipper getting multiple minicamp offers in both the NFL and the CFL. All this followed by 15 more TEST Football Academy alumni signing as priority free agents or minicamp invites—18 players in all. We can't thank our army of supporters enough for their contributions during this process. When results are truly on the line, we leave no stone unturned when it comes to our athletes as we research the most scientifically advanced options our industry has to offer to support their mindset, movement, recovery and nutrition goals. A huge thank you to CarnoSyn and Kaged Muscle for banned substance free products that have become a staple we can trust at the highest level."

"CarnoSyn is proud to sponsor these three elite athletes, chronicling their inspirational journeys through video and social media, to build brand awareness and foster education on the efficacious loading and dosing of CarnoSyn and SR CarnoSyn beta-alanine," stated Nicole Burbank, Vice President of CarnoSyn® Brands. "For the second year in a row, we've witnessed impressive athlete transformations, with this year's NFL Combine class of 35 athletes collectively losing 233 pounds of fat and gaining a total lean body mass of 237 pounds—for a total body composition swing of 470 pounds. We're proud to play a crucial role in these outcomes."

