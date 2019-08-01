Team cbdMD Athletes Prepare for 2019 X Games Minneapolis

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- cbdMD, Inc. a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand (NYSE American: YCBD), backs nine Team cbdMD athletes competing in X Games Minneapolis, August 1st - 4th.

Vicki Golden, professional motocross rider and four-time X Games medalist, is slated to compete in the Moto X Step Up and Moto X Best Whip events.

Jarryd McNeil, 12-time medalist, and Josh Sheehan, eight-time medalist, will compete in the Monster Energy Moto X Best Trick event and Moto X Best Whip event.

Zion Wright of the U.S.A. Skateboarding National Team, will compete in Next X Skateboard Street and both the Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street Elimination and Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street.

Beaver Fleming, known as The King of Hype, will compete in The Real Cost Skateboard Big Air event.

Ryan Sheckler, a seven-time medalist, will compete in the Monster Energy Men's Skateboard Street event.

Ryan "R-Willy" Williams and Kurtis Downs, both one-time X Games medalists, are looking to make history in the BMX Big Air event.

Garrett Reynolds, 13-time X Games medalist, is looking forward to competing at the Pacifico Men's BMX Park event.

"We're proud to support such an amazing group of athletes competing in X Games Minneapolis," said Caryn Dunayer, President of cbdMD. "I've had the privilege to spend time with most of them over the past few months and from training to competition, they continue to push boundaries in their respective disciplines."

To keep up with all the exciting action at the X Games, please visit their website . For more information on premium, THC-free CBD oil products from cbdMD, please visit www.cbdMD.com

About cbdMD

cbdMD is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, CBD vape oils, and CBD pet products. The company also operates licensing and corporate brand management businesses, as well as the products division.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 12, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

PR:

PR@cbdMD.com

Investors:

RedChip Companies

Dave Gentry, 407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

SOURCE cbdMD

Related Links

https://www.cbdmd.com

